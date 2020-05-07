e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / White House defends decision to prevent top health official from testifying in House

White House defends decision to prevent top health official from testifying in House

More than 1.2 million cases of coronavirus have been reported from the US with the death toll exceeding 70,000.

world Updated: May 07, 2020 06:12 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Washington
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci’s absence from Wednesday from the hearing drew bipartisan rebuke.
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci’s absence from Wednesday from the hearing drew bipartisan rebuke.(AFP file photo )
         

Accusing the House Democrats of not acting in “good faith”, White House on Wednesday defended the decision to prevent top health official Anthony Fauci from appearing before a House panel over Trump administration’s Covid-19 response.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, in an afternoon briefing, said, “The House, however, and specifically Chairwoman Nita Lowey’s committee, did not act in good faith.”

“Those details were never received and instead we got a press release. So, that’s what we call a publicity stunt,” Mc Ennany was quoted by The Hill.

This comes a day after President Donald Trump told reporters that White House would prevent Fauci from appearing before the Democrat-controlled House.

Meanwhile, House Appropriations Committee spokesperson Evan Hollander said that Trump has admitted of blocking the Fauci from testifying.

“You don’t have to be a Nobel Prize winner to understand why the House committee that funds health care programs wanted Dr Fauci to appear at a hearing on coronavirus response,” Hollander said in an emailed statement.

“President Trump already admitted that he blocked Dr Fauci from testifying for political reasons, and any other comment from the White House is just spin.”

Fauci’s absence from Wednesday from the hearing drew bipartisan rebuke. More than 1.2 million cases of coronavirus have been reported from the US with the death toll exceeding 70,000.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 50,000, fresh spikes in urban centres
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 50,000, fresh spikes in urban centres
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
At Delhi airport, repatriated Indians to be screened, split into groups
At Delhi airport, repatriated Indians to be screened, split into groups
In meet with labour ministry, trade unions say ‘cannot hold migrants captive’
In meet with labour ministry, trade unions say ‘cannot hold migrants captive’
Italian firm claims to have made a vaccine to contain coronavirus
Italian firm claims to have made a vaccine to contain coronavirus
Exclusive: MyGov India CEO explains how Aarogya Setu handles your data
Exclusive: MyGov India CEO explains how Aarogya Setu handles your data
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news