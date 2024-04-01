 WHO chief at ‘loss for words’ as Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills 4, dire situation at Al-Shifa | World News - Hindustan Times
WHO chief at ‘loss for words’ as Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills 4, dire situation at Al-Shifa

HT News Desk
Apr 01, 2024

Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed at least 32,782 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.

World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was at a loss for words as he highlighted the dire situation unfolding at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza amid ongoing hostilities. Since the hospital came under siege on March 18, the UN health agency reported that 21 patients have lost their lives and the situation remains critical.

Palestinians carry a wounded person following an Israeli airstrike near the Al Aqsa hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians carry a wounded person following an Israeli airstrike near the Al Aqsa hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

The WHO chief said in a post on X that 107 patients are currently housed in an inadequate building within the hospital compound, lacking essential health support, medical care, and supplies. Patients, including 4 children and 28 critical cases, are facing severe shortages of basic necessities such as diapers, urine bags, and even water for wound cleaning, he added.

The lack of water is particularly alarming, with reports indicating that only one bottle remains for every 15 people as of yesterday.

“Food is extremely limited – this is potentially life-threatening for diabetic patients whose condition is worsening,” Tedros said, urging Israel for the immediate facilitation of access and the creation of a humanitarian corridor.

“We repeat: every moment matters. Ceasefire!” he said.

In another post on X, the WHO chief wrote, “Lost for Words.”

Tedros made the appeal hours after he said that an Israeli air strike on another major hospital in Gaza, Al-Aqsa, killed four people and wounded 17.

"A WHO team was on a humanitarian mission at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza, when a tent camp inside the hospital compound was hit by an Israeli airstrike today," the WHO chief wrote.

He gave no details of the victims, but added: "WHO staff are all accounted for."

The Israeli army said on X that one of its planes "struck an operational Islamic Jihad command center and terrorists positioned in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Hospital in the area of Deir al Balah.

"Following the precise strike, the Al-Aqsa hospital building was not damaged and its function was not affected," it added.

