Home / World News / WHO chief Tedros Adhanom arrives in Syria's quake-hit Aleppo

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom arrives in Syria's quake-hit Aleppo

world news
Published on Feb 11, 2023 04:56 PM IST

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization.(AP file)
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization.(AP file)
AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived on Saturday in Syria's quake-stricken city of Aleppo, state media reported.

Tedros "arrived at Aleppo airport to tour some hospitals and shelters with (Syria's) health minister and the governor of Aleppo", the official news agency SANA said.

