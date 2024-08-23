Who is Orya Maqbool Jan, the YouTuber arrested in Lahore?

Former bureaucrat and YouTuber, Orya Maqbool Jan, who is critical of the Pakistan Army, has been arrested for allegedly inciting religious hatred and defaming institutions, particularly the military. Former bureaucrat and YouTuber, Orya Maqbool Jan, who is critical of the Pakistan Army has been arrested for allegedly inciting religious hatred and defaming institutions. (Facebook/Orya Maqbool Jan)

Jan, 72, was placed under the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime wing for four days on August 22, following a raid on his residence in Lahore.

A playwright, poet, columnist, and former civil servant, Jan has over one million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He was previously detained by intelligence agencies for several days due to his outspoken criticism of the military's political role and his support for the imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan.

Former Punjab provincial minister Mehmood-ur-Rasheed suggested Jan as a candidate for Punjab caretaker chief minister with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in 2018. However, this proposal sparked significant criticism on social media due to Jan’s controversial reputation.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry had confirmed the consideration but later retracted it, leading to Jan being dropped from the list. Jan's visa application to Norway was rejected that year because of his critical remarks about the Ahmadiyya and Jewish communities.

During his tenure as deputy commissioner in Balochistan, Jan was recognised for his positive portrayal of the Taliban. In 2019, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) imposed a 30-day ban on Jan's show “Harf-i-Raaz” on Neo TV due to rule violations.

He was accused of making derogatory remarks about Pakhtuns and interviewed a spokesperson for the Afghan Taliban, discussing their views on Pakistan’s domestic and foreign policies.



Why is Orya Maqbool Jan in controversy?



Jan’s lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaq argued that his client had not insulted anyone and claimed that the charges against him are “false and baseless,” reported Dawn.



Jan is alleged to have made remarks in a social posts related to the Mubarak Sani case. On February 6, Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa overturned Mubarak Sani's conviction, which had been based on the Punjab Holy Quran (Printing and Recording) (Amendment) Act of 2019.

The court had said that the alleged offence was not criminalised until 2021, leading to the conviction being set aside and Sani’s immediate release.

This ruling sparked what was described by the government and legal community as a “malicious and slanderous campaign” against the Chief Justice, prompting the Supreme Court to issue a clarification.