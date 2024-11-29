Who is Putin's secret daughter, ‘hiding in Paris’ under new name? The lookalike kid vanished after…

Elizaveta Krivonogikh, the 21-year-old believed to be the secret daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has reportedly been living under a false identity in Paris since the onset of the Ukraine war. Under a new name, she is said to be presenting herself as a relative of the late Putin associate Oleg Rudnov, according to a Ukrainian TV investigation. Elizaveta Krivonogikh, also known as Luiza Rozova, is believed to be Putin's secret daughter, living in Paris under a new identity. (Pic- X (Twitter))

Putin's ‘secret daughter ‘hiding in west’

Elizaveta Krivonogikh, who now goes by the name Luiza Rozova, reportedly vanished just before Russia launched an attack on Ukraine 2 years ago, even though she had once been active on social media in Russia.

Her mother, Svetlana Krivonogikh, was Putin’s long-time partner before becoming a successful businesswoman, TSN claims. Now 49, Svetlana has built a fortune, with shares in a major bank and ownership of a well-known strip club in St. Petersburg.

Also read: Putin sends chilling warning to Trump over his safety as he threatens Kyiv with Oreshnik missile strike

Both mother and daughter are said to use the last name Rudnova. Meanwhile, Putin’s two secret sons, born to a former Olympic gymnast, are living in quiet luxury, staying out of the public eye, a previous Independent Russian investigation revealed.

Who is Putin's secret daughter?

The TV investigation has revealed that Elizaveta Krivonogikh, also known as Luiza Rozova who kept her patronymic name, Vladimirovna hidden, was once a student at the Paris School of Management and Arts, though she no longer attends. The investigation also uncovered that she holds a passport listing her as Elizaveta Olegovna Rudnova, with her birthdate noted as March 3, 2003. (The surname "Rudnova" is simply the female version of "Rudnov.")

According to the Ukrainian outlet, "After extensive research, TSN found Elizaveta had changed her surname to Rudnova, allegedly taking the last name of Oleg Rudnov, a close Putin ally who once arranged luxury real estate deals. The change further highlights the alleged connection to Putin."

In the past, Luiza ran her own fashion brand and even worked as a DJ in Russia. However, it’s been suggested that Putin intervened to limit her public presence ahead of the war. Her last public appearance was at the Louvre in 2021.

Also read: Russia's Vladimir Putin threatens to strike UK with new ballistic missile as Ukraine war escalates

Luiza and her mother are believed to live in a luxurious £3.1 million home in Monaco. This means Luiza was born while Putin was still married to his first wife before their divorce.

Andrei Zakharov, who first brought her existence to light, mentioned, “It seems something happened in October 2021 that led her to delete her Instagram account and withdraw from the public eye. It appears someone told her to stop.”

Putin's secret sons

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin and former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva reportedly have two secret sons, Ivan and Vladimir Jr., who are living in extreme isolation, away from the public eye. Earlier, The Dossier Centre, a Russian investigative journalism website, claimed the boys spend most of their time at Putin's heavily secured estate near Lake Valdai, accompanied by nannies, teachers, and Kremlin guards.

Their identities remain shielded, with no official records of their births, and they are provided with special documents typically reserved for high-level officials.

“Their dates of birth are only known by their immediate family. They don’t fly on regular flights, they have separate planes,” the report mentioned. “They don’t attend kindergartens or schools, they are [taught by] hired governesses. They live in residences guarded by the FSO, sail on yachts and ride armoured trains.”