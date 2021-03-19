WHO panel gives nod to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, has "tremendous potential"
"The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (including Covishield) continues to have a positive benefit-risk profile, with tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths across the world," the WHO's global advisory committee on vaccine safety said.
Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:49 PM IST
The World Health Organization's vaccine safety panel said on Friday that data from AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot do not point to any overall increase in clotting conditions but it would continue to monitor its effects.
"The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (including Covishield) continues to have a positive benefit-risk profile, with tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths across the world," the WHO's global advisory committee on vaccine safety said in a statement issued after its independent experts met on Tuesday and on Thursday to review data.
Georgia spa shooting victims ID'd as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris head to Atlanta
AP, Atlanta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:32 PM IST
- Police continue to investigate the deadly shootings, with Deputy Atlanta Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. saying Thursday that “nothing is off the table” in his department's inquiry.
Palestinian killed by Israeli troops during stone-throwing clashes: Report
Reuters, West Bank
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:28 PM IST
The man was shot in the head and taken to a hospital near the West Bank city of Nablus where he later died, the Palestinian health ministry said.
US charges 4 Proud Boys members with conspiring to impede Congress on January 6
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:28 PM IST
- The indictment also alleges that they made their intentions clear as far back as November, threatening war if the election was "stolen" from then-President Donald Trump.
India, Australia to hold key trilateral meetings in April, Indo-Pacific on agenda
By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:20 PM IST
These meetings are expected to focus on issues such as maritime security and collaborating on shared challenges across the region. France is seen as a natural fit for working with the Quad as it has 1.5 million citizens on island territories within the Indo-Pacific.
Switzerland postpones plan to lift Covid-19 curbs
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:10 PM IST
The number of coronavirus cases in Switzerland and neighbouring Liechtenstein rose by 1,750 on Thursday, well above the seven-day average of 1,285 cases.
Nepal becomes 3rd country to give emergency nod to Covaxin
Reuters, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:07 PM IST
COVAXIN was shown to be 81% effective in an interim analysis of late-stage trial data on some 26,000 people in India.
US CDC changes 6-foot rule for schools, allowing desks to be closer
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:45 PM IST
- In recent months, schools in some states have been disregarding the CDC guidelines, using 3 feet as their standard.
Happiness Report: World shows resilience in face of Covid-19
AP, Stockholm
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:30 PM IST
- The editors of the 2021 World Happiness Report found that while emotions changed as the pandemic set in, longer-term satisfaction with life was less affected.
Biden picks ex-US senator Bill Nelson as Nasa chief: White House
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Nelson, a Democrat from Florida, must secure US Senate approval to be confirmed in the post.
'We need time': Scandinavian caution keeps AstraZeneca shots on hold
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Several European countries last week suspended use of the vaccine following reports of rare instances of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated.
Drone strike on Riyadh oil refinery claimed by Houthis sparks fire: Saudi Arabia
AP, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:57 PM IST
- Earlier on Friday, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels reported that they’d fired six drones at a facility belonging to Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s oil giant
UN rights chief: Justice at stake in trial over Floyd death
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Michelle Bachelet highlighted the case during a Human Rights Council session focusing on systematic discrimination against people of African descent, saying she met last week with family members of such people killed by law enforcement officials.
Boris Johnson to get ‘safe and effective’ Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine
PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:29 PM IST
The UK PM also sought to allay fears around the supply of vaccines, which has been attributed to a delay in the delivery of 5 million doses from the Serum Institute of India, a company he praised for its “herculean job” of manufacturing vaccines in large quantities.