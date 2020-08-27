e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / WHO panel to review international health regulations in pandemic: Tedros

WHO panel to review international health regulations in pandemic: Tedros

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that his agency was setting up a review committee to evaluate the performance of its International Health Regulations (IHR) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

world Updated: Aug 27, 2020 20:25 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Geneva
Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus(Reuters photo)
         

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that his agency was setting up a review committee to evaluate the performance of its International Health Regulations (IHR) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement to Geneva diplomats hours ahead of a press conference. “The Committee will make technical recommendations on the functioning of the IHR as well as regarding possible amendments,” he said, according to his remarks.

He said the review committee’s first meeting would be on Sept. 8-9.

Gro Harlem Brundtland, one of Tedros’ predecessors at the helm of the U.N. agency, told reporters in June that the WHO should change the IHR guidelines that led it to oppose travel restrictions early in the outbreak - a step criticised later by the United States.

tags
top news
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
‘Jammu and Kashmir, 9 states account for 89% of Covid-19 deaths’: Govt
‘Jammu and Kashmir, 9 states account for 89% of Covid-19 deaths’: Govt
Told to go slow on Covid-19 tests, alleges Delhi minister. Centre responds
Told to go slow on Covid-19 tests, alleges Delhi minister. Centre responds
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Sitharaman
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Sitharaman
SC verdict tomorrow whether final year university exams can be held
SC verdict tomorrow whether final year university exams can be held
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
Odisha CM asks PM Modi to postpone JEE-NEET amid flood-like situation, Covid
Odisha CM asks PM Modi to postpone JEE-NEET amid flood-like situation, Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In