e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / WHO says Covid-19 situation in Europe ‘very serious’. Second lockdown in UK?

WHO says Covid-19 situation in Europe ‘very serious’. Second lockdown in UK?

With restricted number of international planes flying between India and several European countries, the situation is worrying for India too.

world Updated: Sep 18, 2020 15:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In August, protesters in London too out a demonstration against the lockdown and use of face masks, amid the Covid-19 outbreak
In August, protesters in London too out a demonstration against the lockdown and use of face masks, amid the Covid-19 outbreak(REUTERS)
         

After World Health Organization expressed concerns over the accelerating number of cases in Europe, the UK government said it is mulling a ‘short period’ of tighter restrictions likely to be announced next week.

Here is all you need to know about the second wave of Covid-19 in Europe

* More than half of European countries have reported more than 10 per cent increase in cases in the past two weeks.

* WHO’s regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said, “We have a very serious situation unfolding before us.”

* Weekly cases have now exceeded the March numbers when Covid-19 was in a peak in Europe.

* This is a wake-up call for all of us, Hans Kluge has said.

Also Read | ‘This is a big moment:’ UK government cautions on coronavirus

* On Wednesday, France reported 9,874 cases — highest daily cases reported so far in France.

* The second wave is being seen as a direct result of resuming several activities across Europe, including the resumption of schools.

tags
top news
Bills to reduce salaries of MPs, ministers gets Rajya Sabha nod
Bills to reduce salaries of MPs, ministers gets Rajya Sabha nod
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, schools in Assam to reopen from September 21
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, schools in Assam to reopen from September 21
Bridge in poll bound Bihar washed away before inauguration
Bridge in poll bound Bihar washed away before inauguration
PM Modi speaks to Bhutan King, conveys New Delhi’s readiness to support Thimphu in Covid-19 fight
PM Modi speaks to Bhutan King, conveys New Delhi’s readiness to support Thimphu in Covid-19 fight
WHO says Covid-19 situation in Europe ‘very serious’. 2nd lockdown in UK?
WHO says Covid-19 situation in Europe ‘very serious’. 2nd lockdown in UK?
‘For 2021 Haridwar Kumbh, devotees will be issued passes’: Uttarakhand CM
‘For 2021 Haridwar Kumbh, devotees will be issued passes’: Uttarakhand CM
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In