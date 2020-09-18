WHO says Covid-19 situation in Europe ‘very serious’. Second lockdown in UK?
With restricted number of international planes flying between India and several European countries, the situation is worrying for India too.world Updated: Sep 18, 2020 15:51 IST
After World Health Organization expressed concerns over the accelerating number of cases in Europe, the UK government said it is mulling a ‘short period’ of tighter restrictions likely to be announced next week.
Here is all you need to know about the second wave of Covid-19 in Europe
* More than half of European countries have reported more than 10 per cent increase in cases in the past two weeks.
* WHO’s regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said, “We have a very serious situation unfolding before us.”
* Weekly cases have now exceeded the March numbers when Covid-19 was in a peak in Europe.
* This is a wake-up call for all of us, Hans Kluge has said.
* On Wednesday, France reported 9,874 cases — highest daily cases reported so far in France.
* The second wave is being seen as a direct result of resuming several activities across Europe, including the resumption of schools.