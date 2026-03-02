Who will be next Supreme Leader of Iran? Arafi named interim lead as Tehran rushes to fill top post | Top contenders

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was declared dead on Sunday by the Iranian government. Khamenei, who was the central figure of the Islamic Republic since 1989, was killed in his office during a joint military operation by the United States and Israel. Iraqi Shiites hold pictures of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed by a U.S. airstrike in Tehran, during a symbolic funeral, in Najaf, Iraq, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) (AP)

For the past 40 years, Khamenei has ruled over Iran with an iron fist. His death, the US hopes, would lead to a much-awaited regime change in the country. Follow LIVE updates on US Iran war here

Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian announced the formation of an advisory council as Tehran rushes to elect a new Supreme Leader who will guide the country through an escalating conflict with the US, Israel and neighbouring countries such as the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and more.

Until Khamenei's successor is elected by the council, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi has been named as the interim leader.

As Iran moves to stabilise its government after the killing of Khamenei, several names have been floated as to who will become the next leader of the Islamic Republic.

Trump has three names shortlisted After confirming the death of Khamenei, Donald Trump stated that he and his team have a shortlist of three names who could take over and lead Iran.

"I won't be revealing them now. Let's get the job done first," the US President told New York Times.

Trump added that he hopes for Iran's military forces to turn over their weapons to the Iranian population.

Meanwhile, ABC News' Jonathan Kar quoted Trump as saying that all top contenders that US had their eyes on that been killed in the joint strikes with Israel.

"The attack was so successful it knocked out most of the candidates," Trump told was quoted as saying, adding that the next Iran leader is "not going to be anybody that we were thinking of because they are all dead. Second or third place is dead."

Who could be the next Iranian Supreme Leader? Ayatollah Alireza Arafi is the leading name in the mix. A senior cleric and member of both the Guardian Council and the Assembly of Experts, Arafi also heads Iran’s seminary system.

Hojjat-ol-Eslam Mohsen Qomi, a close adviser to Khamenei, is seen as a trusted insider. Supporters believe his proximity to the late leader would help maintain continuity and stability.

Ayatollah Mohsen Araki is a senior member of the Assembly of Experts and potential contender. Araki also has strong religious credentials and is frequently cited in succession discussions.

Ayatollah Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, a favourite of Khamenei, is also a likely candidate. Currently the head of Iran’s judiciary, Ejei has held key security and government posts.

Ayatollah Hashem Hosseini Bushehri, the Friday prayer leader in Qom and a member of the Assembly of Experts, is also considered among the potential contenders.