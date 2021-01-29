WHO-led team in Wuhan probing Covid-19 origins to begin field work
A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic was due to meet with Chinese scientists on Friday, and plans to visit labs, markets and hospitals in Wuhan, the WHO said.
On Thursday, the team completed two weeks of quarantine following its arrival in China, moving to a lakeside hotel in the central Chinese city where the deadly virus emerged in late 2019.
The group is expected to spend two more weeks in China, and will visit the seafood market at the centre of the early outbreak. It will also visit the Wuhan Institute of Virology. One hypothesis, rejected by China, is that the outbreak was caused by a leak at the government lab.
The mission has been plagued by delays, concern over access and bickering between China and the United States, which has accused China of hiding the extent of the initial outbreak and criticised the terms of the visit, under which Chinese experts conducted the first phase of research.
"It is important to remember that the success of this mission and origin-tracing is 100% depending on access to the relevant sources," Thea Fischer, a Danish member of the team, told Reuters on Thursday.
"No matter how competent we are, how hard we work and how many stones we try to turn, this can only be possible with the support from China," she said.
The origin of Covid-19 has been highly politicised.
The investigating team had been set to arrive in Wuhan earlier in January, and China's delay of their visit drew rare public criticism from the head of the WHO, which former U.S. President Donald Trump accused of being "China-centric".
China has pushed the idea that the virus existed abroad before it was discovered in Wuhan, with state media citing the presence of the virus on imported frozen food packaging and scientific papers saying it had been circulating in Europe in 2019.
China's foreign ministry has also hinted that the sudden closure of a U.S. army laboratory at Fort Detrick in Maryland in July 2019 was linked to the pandemic.
"At the early stage in China, it was a burden particularly for Wuhan people when everyone was calling it a Wuhan virus, which was humiliating," said Yang You, a 30-year-old Wuhan resident. "If it could be traced to the source clearly, in my opinion, it could clear either China's or Wuhan's name."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
United States 'outraged' as Pak court upholds acquittal in Daniel Pearl murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
United States dismisses China's war threat against Taiwan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's vaccine production capacity is best asset world has today, says UN chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Mexico's Covid-19 death toll tops 155,000; third-highest globally
WHO-led team in Wuhan probing Covid-19 origins to begin field work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden signs healthcare executive orders, says undoing damage Trump has done
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN chief calls vaccine distribution 'emergency'
- Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that while every country has the duty to protect its own people “no country can afford to neglect the rest of the world.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK says upholding 'freedom and autonomy' with new Hong Kong visas
- Mass arrests of pro-democracy figures have followed. Some have fled Hong Kong for the West, including to Britain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&J Covid vaccine supply to start at 2 million doses, GAO says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jair Bolsonaro says Covid will last forever, isolation leads nowhere
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Novavax Covid vaccine highly effective, but not against South Africa variant
- Novavax said it began working on new vaccines against emerging strains in early January and expects to select ideal candidates in the coming days, then begin clinical testing in the second quarter of the year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden opens sign-up window for uninsured as Covid-19 rages
- Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the HealthCare.gov insurance markets to take new applications for subsidized benefits, something Donald Trump's administration had refused to do.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-American shoots doctor, kills self
- Dr Narumanchi was diagnosed with terminal cancer and had been told that he had just weeks to live.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atlanta chemical leak: Police says 5 have died, 10 injured
- The leak did not cause an explosion, and its cause -- which is still unknown -- remains under investigation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armed man arrested near US Capitol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox