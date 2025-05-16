Why flags are at half-staff in Washington, South Carolina, Alabama, Texas and other states today

Flags are at half-staff in several American states, including Washington, Alabama, Texas, and South Carolina, on Thursday. Locals posted photos of flags, wondering why they are at half-staff today. Here's the reason. Flags were at half-staff in several states today(Unsplash)

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation designating May 15, 2025, as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 11 through May 17, 2025, as Police Week.

The proclamation, published by the White House, honors the nation’s law enforcement officers, recognizing their courage, sacrifice, and critical role in ensuring public safety. It calls on Americans to observe these occasions with appropriate ceremonies and activities to pay tribute to officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.

“A nation in chaos ceases to be a citadel of liberty. Tragically, the previous administration allowed lawlessness to permeate our country, making it harder for our law enforcement officers to do their jobs. Their reckless, soft-on-crime policies emboldened criminals and thugs; wreaked havoc on the sanctity of our homes, businesses, and public spaces; instilled fear; and jeopardized public trust,” the White House said.

In 2024 alone, over 67,000 law enforcement officers were assaulted while serving, with more than 23,000 injured, underscoring the dangers they face daily. President Trump noted the need to honor fallen officers.

As part of the observance, the proclamation directs that the United States flag be flown at half-staff on May 15, 2025, from sunrise to sunset, at all federal buildings, public grounds, military posts, naval stations, and vessels across the country and its territories. This gesture extends to US embassies, consulates, and other facilities abroad, including those at sea. The half-staff flag serves as a solemn tribute to officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

President Trump also called on governors, local officials, and private citizens to honor law enforcement through ceremonies, activities, and flag displays.

The proclamation aligns with National Police Week, an annual event established to commemorate fallen officers and celebrate the service of active law enforcement. During this week, communities across the United States are encouraged to hold memorial services, vigils, and other events to reflect on the sacrifices of officers and their families.