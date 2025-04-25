Why is Walmart, Target, GameStop no longer taking preorders for Nintendo Switch 2? Here's what you should know

Nintendo Switch 2's demand is currently off the charts, with the product's preorders having been sold out across the top-rated retailers in the United States, according to The Verge's report. Nintendo Switch 2's preorders are now no more available in Walmart, Best Buy, and Target as their inventories went out of stock on Thursday morning. Nintendo Switch 2 seeing massive demand(Nintendo)

Even GameStop halts online preorders

If this was not all, GameStop also announced that the are also halting their online preorders. It is still uncertain when or of the likes of Walmart, Best Buy, Target or GameStop will reopen their preorder window again, but one can directly sign up for the preorders on Nintendo's official website.

However, it is necessary that they have 50 hours of gameplay on their existing Nintendo console in order to qualify for the preorder registration. Moreover, preorder applicants also need to have a 12-month Switch Online membership. The deadline for the 50 online gameplay hours is April 2, 2025, and no further hours after this will be considered for this preorder registration, says the Nintendo website.

High demand for Switch 2, Nintendo issues warning

According to Verge, Nintendo will start off rolling out invites for the preorder's first round from May 8, but Nintendo enthusiasts will not receive their consoles on the release day of June 5. This is because of the extremely high demand of Nintendo Switch 2, and the gaming company has already informed its customers in Japan that they may not be able to fulfil all their preorder requests.

Earlier, Nintendo had switched its Switch 2 preorder dates to April 24, owing to serious concerns about tariffs by the US Government. Meanwhile, the company also increased the price of its accessories, but the console will still cost $449.99, which was earlier promised by Nintendo. Accessories that have seen a price surge include the likes of Nintendo Pro Controller, Switch 2 camera and Switch 2 Joy-Con, among others.