Why Kate Middleton is skipping Prince William’s Earthshot Awards in Singapore

Kate Middleton will miss Prince William’s Earthshot Awards in Singapore this year as she wants to be with Prince George during his exam week. Britain's Prince William, and his wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.(Ajay Aggarwal/ HT Photo)

The Duchess of Cambridge, 41, has decided to stay at home with her three children - George, 10, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five - at their Windsor residence, while her husband travels to the Asian city-state in November for the prestigious environmental prize ceremony.

According to Daily Mail Kate will not be attending the event.

“Prince George has exams that week and she wants to be at home to support him,” the outlet insider stated.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George (Jones/Pool via REUTERS)(Pool via REUTERS)

Kate has been a regular presence at the previous Earthshot Awards in London and Boston, where she presented an award and dazzled in a rented lime green gown by Solace London and an emerald choker that belonged to Princess Diana.

The Earthshot Prize was launched by Prince William in 2020 as a global initiative to inspire and reward solutions to the world’s most urgent environmental challenges.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she watches Portage Practitioner 'Beanie' interact with with one-year-old 'Skylar' during a portage session, (Photo by Paul Grover / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

The prize aims to turn 'current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism by celebrating the people and places driving change’.

Every year for a decade, five winners will be selected from five categories and each will receive £1million to scale up their work. The prize is inspired by John F Kennedy’s Moonshot programme that challenged America to land a man on the moon in the 1960s.

Last year’s winners included a British start-up, Notpla, that makes biodegradable packaging from seaweed.

In May this year, Prince William announced that Singapore will host the 2023 Earthshot Prize ceremony.

ALSO READ| ‘Charles won’t be bullied into apologising,’ King Charle’s friend reveals why he won’t say sorry to Harry and Meghan

He said, “The Earthshot Prize is all about showing the world that solutions to some of the biggest environmental challenges we face are out there.”

“After two years of discovering impactful ideas and innovations, I am delighted that The Earthshot Prize is travelling to Singapore, where the ground-breaking solutions of our 2023 Finalists will be celebrated.”

Singapore is known for its green initiatives and sustainability efforts, such as its Gardens by the Bay attraction and its carbon tax policy.