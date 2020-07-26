e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Will boost ability to handle space threat from Russia, China: UK Defence Secretary

Will boost ability to handle space threat from Russia, China: UK Defence Secretary

Tensions between Britain and Russia have been high in recent weeks, as Britain has targeted Russians with new sanctions, accused Russian actors of trying to meddle in last year’s election and said Moscow has tried to hack into vaccine research.

world Updated: Jul 26, 2020 07:57 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Bengaluru
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain will boost its ability to handle threats posed by Russia and China in space
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain will boost its ability to handle threats posed by Russia and China in space(Reuters)
         

Britain will boost its ability to handle threats posed by Russia and China in space as part of a foreign, security and defence policy review being conducted by the UK government, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said late on Saturday.

On Thursday, Britain said it was concerned about a Russian satellite test which involved the launch of a projectile with the “characteristics of a weapon”.

“This week we have been reminded of the threat Russia poses to our national security with the provocative test of a weapon-like projectile from a satellite threatening the peaceful use of space”, Wallace wrote in The Sunday Telegraph newspaper, adding that China also posed a threat.

“China, too, is developing offensive space weapons and both nations are upgrading their capabilities. Such behaviour only underlines the importance of the review the (UK) government is currently conducting”, he added.

Tensions between Britain and Russia have been high in recent weeks, as Britain has targeted Russians with new sanctions, accused Russian actors of trying to meddle in last year’s election and said Moscow has tried to hack into vaccine research.

Separately, Britain announced on Monday it would suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in an escalation of a dispute with China over its introduction of a national security law for the former British colony.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered equipment from China’s Huawei Technologies to be purged completely from Britain’s 5G network by the end of 2027.

China - once courted as the prime source of investment in British infrastructure projects - has accused Britain of pandering to the United States.

The Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that Johnson was also set to overhaul the United Kingdom’s treason laws to counter threats posed by China and Russia, with the step likely to see a new Treason Act, a new Espionage Act and a rewriting of the Official Secrets Act.

tags
top news
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
Unlock 3: Metro trains, schools likely to not reopen
Unlock 3: Metro trains, schools likely to not reopen
Covid-19 updates: Very few patients now need hospitalization, says Delhi CM
Covid-19 updates: Very few patients now need hospitalization, says Delhi CM
Rajasthan crisis puts governors’ powers in the spotlight
Rajasthan crisis puts governors’ powers in the spotlight
Explainer: What is mahajobs portal and how it is helping during Covid-19
Explainer: What is mahajobs portal and how it is helping during Covid-19
Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 SIM cards, other missing links call for CBI probe: Lawyer
Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 SIM cards, other missing links call for CBI probe: Lawyer
COVAX Facility aims to deliver 2 bn doses by end of 2021: Dr Poonam K Singh
COVAX Facility aims to deliver 2 bn doses by end of 2021: Dr Poonam K Singh
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In