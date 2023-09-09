Will Disney get sold to Apple? executives feel it may happen

Disney executives have told CNBC that they believe that Bob Iger's plan is to remain CEO for as long as possible and then eventually sell the company to Apple. Iger has continued his association with Disney despite retiring in 2020. Representational Image(AFP)

Earlier in 2006, under the leadership of Apple founder Steve Jobs, the two companies had struck a $7.4 billion deal. and Disney had acquired Pixar.

Years ago, remembering Apple founder Steve Jobs in his memoir, Iger wrote "Steve and I had become good friends since we’d made the Pixar deal. We socialized on occasion and talked a few times a week.”

“We vacationed at adjacent Hawaiian hotels a few times and would meet and take long walks on the beach, talking about our wives and kids, about music, about Apple and Disney and the things we might still do together. Our connection was much more than a business relationship,” Iger had written.

On the prospect of Disney merging with Apple if Jobs were still alive, Iger had written “I believe that if Steve were still alive, we would have combined our companies, or at least discussed the possibility very seriously.”

A report by the New York Post highlights, mega-merger deals have faced issues and legal problems in the US in recent times. Notably, US Justice Department has alleged that Google used a string of illegal business deals to cement its dominance and the search giant is facing trial for the same.

