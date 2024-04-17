 Will Elon Musk really charge new X users to post something on the platform? | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Will Elon Musk really charge new X users to post something on the platform?

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Apr 17, 2024 01:27 AM IST

Elon Musk proposes an idea to put a charge for new X user to enable posting, in order to battle with the AI bot issue and spamming.

Elon Musk is looking into introducing a nominal fee charged on new users of X (formerly Twitter) in order to put in their posts or microblogs.

Elon Musk attends the Breakthrough Prize awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
Elon Musk attends the Breakthrough Prize awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

He addressed this way the platform can deal with the bot issue. While responding to a X post about the platform's recent altercation Musk conveyed that the “sole solution” to combat the “onslaught of bots.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Tesla boss's consideration comes as a direct response to the limitations of existing bot-detection mechanisms, such as CAPTCHA. He pointed out the inadequacy of these tools by stating, “Current AI (and troll farms) can pass ‘are you a bot’ with ease.”

The suggested policy incorporates a window, during which freshly registered email addresses can post without sending out any money upon their account creation after three months.

ALSO READ| Tesla layoffs: Global job cuts at Elon Musk company to impact China the most?

A dedicated timeline for the inclusion of a fee feature for new users was not specified, and the type of fee is is still under the curtain.

This isn’t the first time X has experimented with user fees

Last year, the platform began charging unverified users in New Zealand and the Philippines an annual fee of $1. While these users could access and read content at no cost, interaction with posts, including actions like posting, liking, and replying, required payment. Musk’s latest proposal suggests a potential expansion of this fee structure to additional regions.

The move to implement user fees aligns with X’s broader efforts to combat spam. Earlier in the month, the platform launched a large-scale initiative targeting spam accounts, which included notifying users of potential changes in their follower counts. By introducing fees for new accounts, X aims to enhance its capabilities in managing the bot issue more effectively.

Musk’s battle vs AI bots

X has updated its policy in the last year to authorize data set creation for machine learning through the use of public resources, including posts on social channels, and AI models. Elsewise, xAI, X's AI-company stated at the end of the current month (July 2023) that they were going to use public posts as training data.

ALSO READ| Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 16, 2024 to start your day

xAI’s recent developments include the introduction of its Grok chatbot to X’s Premium users, who pay a monthly subscription of $8. This feature was previously exclusive to the Premium+ tier, which costs $16 per month.

According to a report by Fortune, X is planning to extend Grok’s post-composing capabilities to all users, democratizing access to this advanced AI tool.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, Israel-Iran News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Will Elon Musk really charge new X users to post something on the platform?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On