Will Elon Musk really charge new X users to post something on the platform?

Elon Musk is looking into introducing a nominal fee charged on new users of X (formerly Twitter) in order to put in their posts or microblogs. Elon Musk attends the Breakthrough Prize awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

He addressed this way the platform can deal with the bot issue. While responding to a X post about the platform's recent altercation Musk conveyed that the “sole solution” to combat the “onslaught of bots.”

The Tesla boss's consideration comes as a direct response to the limitations of existing bot-detection mechanisms, such as CAPTCHA. He pointed out the inadequacy of these tools by stating, “Current AI (and troll farms) can pass ‘are you a bot’ with ease.”

The suggested policy incorporates a window, during which freshly registered email addresses can post without sending out any money upon their account creation after three months.

A dedicated timeline for the inclusion of a fee feature for new users was not specified, and the type of fee is is still under the curtain.

This isn’t the first time X has experimented with user fees

Last year, the platform began charging unverified users in New Zealand and the Philippines an annual fee of $1. While these users could access and read content at no cost, interaction with posts, including actions like posting, liking, and replying, required payment. Musk’s latest proposal suggests a potential expansion of this fee structure to additional regions.

The move to implement user fees aligns with X’s broader efforts to combat spam. Earlier in the month, the platform launched a large-scale initiative targeting spam accounts, which included notifying users of potential changes in their follower counts. By introducing fees for new accounts, X aims to enhance its capabilities in managing the bot issue more effectively.

Musk’s battle vs AI bots

X has updated its policy in the last year to authorize data set creation for machine learning through the use of public resources, including posts on social channels, and AI models. Elsewise, xAI, X's AI-company stated at the end of the current month (July 2023) that they were going to use public posts as training data.

xAI’s recent developments include the introduction of its Grok chatbot to X’s Premium users, who pay a monthly subscription of $8. This feature was previously exclusive to the Premium+ tier, which costs $16 per month.

According to a report by Fortune, X is planning to extend Grok’s post-composing capabilities to all users, democratizing access to this advanced AI tool.