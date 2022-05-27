Will go to ICC over journalist's killing in West Bank: Al Jazeera
The Al Jazeera news network says it will submit a case file to the International Criminal Court on the killing of reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead earlier this month during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.
The Qatar-based network and the Palestinian Authority have accused Israeli soldiers of deliberately killing her.
Israel rejects those allegations as a “blatant lie." It says she was shot during a firefight between soldiers and Palestinian militants, and that only ballistic analysis of the bullet — which is held by the PA — can determine who fired the fatal shot.
An AP reconstruction lent support to witnesses who say the veteran Palestinian-American correspondent was killed by Israeli fire, but any final conclusion may depend on evidence that has not yet been released.
Al Jazeera said late Thursday it has formed an international legal team to prepare a case dossier to be submitted to the ICC.
The court launched an investigation into possible Israeli war crimes last year. Israel is not a member of the ICC and has rejected the probe as being biased against it.
Al Jazeera said the case file would also including the Israeli bombing of the building housing its offices in Gaza City during last year's war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, “as well as the continuous incitements and attacks on its journalists operating in the occupied Palestinian territories.”
Israel said the building — which also housed the Gaza office of The Associated Press — contained Hamas military infrastructure, but has not provided any evidence.
The AP was not aware of any purported Hamas presence in the building and condemned the strike as “shocking and horrifying.”
No one was hurt in the strike, which came after an Israeli warning to evacuate.
“The Network vows to follow every path to achieve justice for Shireen, and ensure those responsible for her killing are brought to justice and held accountable in all international justice and legal platforms and courts,” Al Jazeera said.
Israel says it cannot determine whether Palestinian militants or its own soldiers fired the fatal shot unless the PA hands over the bullet that killed Abu Akleh for ballistic analysis.
The PA has refused to cooperate with Israel in any way, saying it doesn't trust Israel to investigate itself.
The PA announced the results of its own probe on Thursday, saying Abu Akleh was deliberately killed by Israeli forces and that there were no militants in the area.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz rejected the findings, saying “any claim that the IDF intentionally harms journalists or uninvolved civilians is a blatant lie,” referring to the Israeli military.
Palestinian Attorney General Akram Al Khateeb, in announcing the results of the probe, said the bullet that killed her was an armour-piercing 5.56 mm NATO round and that it appeared to have been fired by a Ruger Mini-14 semiautomatic rifle.
The Israeli military declined to comment on whether the gun described by the Palestinians matches one the military has previously identified as having possibly fired the fatal shot.
It also declined to say whether the army uses the Ruger Mini-14 or whether any were in use during the May 11 raid in which Abu Akleh was killed, in the West Bank town of Jenin.
Israel has publicly called for a joint investigation with the PA, with the participation of the US.
The State Department said this week that neither Israel nor the PA have formally requested its assistance. Each side is in sole possession of potentially crucial evidence, and neither is likely to accept any conclusions reached by the other.
-
China criticises US as tensions rise in South Pacific
China on Friday accused US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of “smearing” the country and exaggerating the “China threat” after the top American diplomat said Beijing was undermining global order, adding that US sees it as a “long-term challenge”. During a globally-tracked 45-minute China policy speech at George Washington University on Thursday, Blinken said the US was determined to avoid conflict or “a new Cold War” but wanted Beijing to adhere to international rules.
-
‘I had an uneasy feeling sometimes’: Texas shooter's mother in first reaction
Speaking for the first time on the horrific Texas elementary school shootout, in which 19 children and two teachers were killed, Adriana Reyes, the mother of the accused, Salvador Ramos, said she had an 'uneasy feeling' sometimes. Reyes also said her son, when angry, used to be aggressive, but was 'not a monster.' “Those kids…I have no words. I don't know what to say about those poor kids,” she further said.
-
Canada police shoot dead unidentified man with rifle in Toronto
Police in Toronto shot dead an unidentified person armed with a rifle on Thursday, in an incident that caused four schools in the vicinity to go into lockdown, days after a shooter in the neighbouring US shot dead 21 people in an elementary school. The reports came from near where Maberly Crescent and Oxhorn Road intersect in the Scarborough region of Toronto. Recent events weighed upon the police as events unfolded.
-
Taliban dismiss UNSC's call to reverse restrictions on Afghan women
The Taliban on Friday rejected the UN Security Council's call to reverse heavy restrictions imposed on Afghan women, dismissing their concerns as "unfounded". The Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday that criticised the Taliban for limiting girls' and women's access to education, government jobs and freedom of movement since seizing power last year. It also demanded the hardliners reopen all schools to female students. The Taliban adhere to an austere interpretation of Islam.
-
Texas shooting: 'Give me a gun, I'll go...', Worried parent to cops who delayed
Texas police faced angry questions Thursday over why it took an hour to neutralize the gunman who murdered 19 small children and two teachers in Uvalde, as video emerged of desperate parents begging officers to storm the school. "It's my daughter!" one woman bellows amid chaotic scenes of crying and shoving. One woman, frantic about her son, yells to police: "If they've got a shot, shoot him or something. Go on."
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics