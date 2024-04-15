William and Kate have ‘no plans to meet’ Harry when he visits UK, wish to ‘focus on positivity’

Kate Middleton and Prince William have “no plans to meet” Prince Harry when he visits the UK, it has been reported. That couple now “focus on positivity.” Harry is expected to travel to the UK to attend the Invictus Games’ 10th Anniversary Service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8, but it is unclear if Meghan Markle and the couple’s two children will accompany him. William and Kate have ‘no plans to meet’ Harry when he visits the UK (AP Photo/Tom Hevezi, Pool, File, Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)

“Harry is due in London early next month, but there are no plans as of yet [for William and Kate] to meet with him while he’s over. He’s reached out and sent best wishes, but meeting might be a little premature,” a source said, according to GB News.

It was recently reported that Meghan is unsure about taking a trip to London in May as she is concerned about her safety in the UK. This came after the date and time of the Invictus ceremony was announced to the public. “I think this is pretty unlikely that Meghan will join him at the service given Harry’s concerns about safety and the ongoing family tensions,” royal commentator Jennie Bond said.

“I don’t think her presence would make any reconciliation moves easier. I think she would, rightly, be nervous about the reception she might get from any public gathered outside the cathedral,” Bond added.

Prince Harry ‘will make efforts’ to see Kate and William

A royal source previously said that the Duke of Sussex "will make efforts to see Princess Kate and Prince William" when he visits the UK. "Given Kate’s cancer diagnosis, Harry will certainly make efforts to see his brother and Kate when he returns to the UK in May,” royal author Tom Quinn said. "If it happens at all it’s to be a very brief carefully choreographed meeting and organised to last a short time so that the brothers can avoid any difficult conversations."

"At the same time Harry knows how it will look if he comes back to the UK and doesn’t see his brother and Kate. It’s going to be a very awkward time,” Quinn told The Mirror.