Wolf Jacques is now Aire Webster! Kylie Jenner legally changes 16-month-old son's name

Kylie Jenner has legally changed her son’s name to Aire Webster. Documents obtained by the news outlet PEOPLE revealed that on June 22, Kylie filed to have the name of her 16-month-old son's name changed legally from Wolf to Aire. Kylie Jenner previously wrote on her Instagram story that her second child “isn't Wolf anymore” (kyliejenner/Instagram)

Kylie, 25, and 32-year-old Travis Scott welcomed Aire on February 2, 2022. They also share a five-year-old daughter named Stormi.

The couple initially named their son Wolf Jacques, but shortly after, Kylie wrote on her Instagram story that her second child "isn't Wolf anymore."

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," Jenner wrote at the time. However, she did not specify if the child’s second name, Jacques, was removed too.

Kylie and Travis had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years. The two reportedly called it quits in January 2023. A source told Us Weekly at the time, “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there. This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

A source later told PEOPLE that the pair’s lifestyle differences and trust issues led to their break up. “Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business,” the source said back then. “She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did.”

The source added that “[it has] never been an easy relationship,” and that Kylie “flips out” when rumours about cheating surface. The source said this is one of the reasons they are not completely committed. “There is a reason that they never got married,” the source said. “It’s always been very up and down. And they have never even lived together. They have always had separate homes.”

The insider added, “They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship.”

Kylie revealed her son’s name, Aire, in an Instagram post later in January. She finally shared her baby’s face in an Instagram post, captioning it, “Aire”.

Despite rumours that Kylie and Travis are planning to get back together, it was recently reported that the claims are not true. The pair is reportedly only focused on co-parenting their two children.

