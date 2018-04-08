Woman gets late to work because her dog was being “really cute”, boss has the best response

Let’s admit it, we have all been late to work at some point in our career. Whether it’s due to oversleeping, traffic or missed train, we’ve all been there.

But this woman had the most adorable reason to be late.

Imgur user CainMolir recently shared the screengrabs of his conversation with his longtime employee, Jenn, and revealed why she was late for the first time in “nearly six years”.

One morning when Jenn texted informing that she was going to be late, he was concerned as it was very uncharacteristic of her.

She replied saying that she was running late because she couldn’t resist taking pictures of her dog which looked really cute in his sleep that morning. She also sent him a picture as proof.

Best boss ever

Any other boss would have probably reprimanded her for this trivial reason, but CainMolir isn’t like most.

He not only agreed that the dog was worth being late for and asked her to take her time, but also bought her and the ‘little guy’ tickets to a baseball game.

He wrote, “Just trying to be a good boss. This lady has been with the company for about eight years. In my time, she has never been late.”

“She’s also a very sweet older lady that the guys in the office call ‘Mom’ ... How could I be upset over that cute pu~p?! Be nice to each other today.”

CainMolir shared the story with his other employee at work.

His post earned him a lot of praise on social media, with many wishing to have a boss like him.

One person wrote,” Can I work for you? I have cute dogs and am punctual lol”. Another wrote, “You’re the kind of boss I want to have and someday hope to be.”