e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Women’s March to protest Trump administration’s nomination to Supreme Court

Women’s March to protest Trump administration’s nomination to Supreme Court

Scores of women marched to pay tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, besides protesting against Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

world Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 10:34 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Washington
Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest against Donald Trump's decision to fill the seat on the Supreme Court left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the 2020 election
Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest against Donald Trump's decision to fill the seat on the Supreme Court left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the 2020 election(REUTERS)
         

Demonstrators gathered in Washington, D.C. and several other US cities on Saturday for the second Women’s March of the year to protest President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and urge women to vote in the upcoming election.

Scores of women marched to pay tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, besides protesting against Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, urging women to vote in the upcoming election, CNN reported.

Demonstrators marched from Freedom Plaza to the National Mall here in Washington DC while holding banners and placards that read: “Hell no, Amy must go!” and “You call us nasty because you are afraid of what strong women can do.”

This comes after Trump’s bid to get Senate confirmation for judge Barrett’s nomination ahead of the US Presidental elections on November 3.

Meanwhile, counter-protesters also gathered outside the US Supreme Court during the Women’s March protest against Trump’s decision to fill the seat on the SC left by the late Justice Ginsburg.

This ongoing protest is the second Women’s March of 2020. The first one was organized in January. The first-ever Women’s March was held in 2017, which had the biggest attendance.

tags
top news
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
India’s Covid-19 tally over 7.49 million, more than 6.59 million have recovered
India’s Covid-19 tally over 7.49 million, more than 6.59 million have recovered
‘Could’ve exercised restraint in his words’: Shah on Maha guv’s letter to CM
‘Could’ve exercised restraint in his words’: Shah on Maha guv’s letter to CM
No one can take away Indian land, says Amit Shah amid border row with China
No one can take away Indian land, says Amit Shah amid border row with China
Assam Covid cases cross 200,000-mark; nearly 900 fatalities recorded
Assam Covid cases cross 200,000-mark; nearly 900 fatalities recorded
Hyderabad to witness more rains after days of downpours
Hyderabad to witness more rains after days of downpours
‘He went out & didn’t come back’: Dhoni on why he gave last over to Jadeja
‘He went out & didn’t come back’: Dhoni on why he gave last over to Jadeja
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In