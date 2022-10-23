Women's participation in peace talks declined, setback amid global unrest: UN

The percentage of women's participation in peace negotiations has declined - a matter of concern in the backdrop of growing unrest across the globe, according to a United Nations report. In 2021, the UN-led peace talks saw only 19 per cent women at the table - down from 23 per cent in 2020. The report also saw the outright marked exclusion of women in processes not led by the UN.

Evidence shows that peace agreements are more sustainable when women are at the table - but the percentage of women in peace negotiations is going down.



Only with women’s equal leadership & participation will we create peaceful & resilient societies.https://t.co/JxsYeTaKXE pic.twitter.com/d1byGHGhqu — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 23, 2022

The report 'Strengthening women’s resilience and leadership as a path to peace in regions plagued by armed groups' said there is enough evidence to suggest that peace agreements are more sustainable when women leaders are involved. It underlines the urgency to protect women human rights defenders and reserve their seats during peace negotiations - seen as imperative to counter the impact of reversed generational gains in women’s rights in conflict-affected countries, global peace and security.

Noting that deterioration in peace and security anywhere doubly discriminates against women, the report cited the swirl of chaos in women’s lives in Taliban-captured Afghanistan. Reportedly, about 29 women human rights defenders, journalists, and trade unionists were killed in 2021 although the actual numbers could be much higher - which it said should be seen as a call for demanding explicit and visible political support for them.

Figures suggest that military spending has grown to 2.1 trillion in 2021, coming at the cost of investments in human security, while funding of women’s organisations in conflict-affected countries has gone down to $150 million in 2020, a further decline from 2019. Quoting UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous words “commitment towards global peace should have women at the heart of its pursuit,” the report proposed that funding women’s involvement in peace and security can help amend the situation.

Women’s inclusion and participation in all aspects of peace, conflict prevention, investing in sustainable peace were some other suggestions noted in the report.

