On UN Afghan women report, Taliban's clarification. Then, vehement rejection
Afghanistan: Since the Taliban seized power, they have imposed harsh restrictions on girls and women to comply with their austere vision of Islam -- effectively squeezing them out of public life.
Taliban authorities on Tuesday condemned UN accusations that they are violating the rights of women to work in Afghanistan, insisting thousands are employed in the country's public sector.
But Sharafuddin Sharaf, chief of staff at the ministry of labour and social affairs, told AFP that many women were being paid despite not attending work, as offices were not set up for proper segregation of the sexes.
"Working together in one office is not possible in our Islamic system," he said, a day after a United Nations rights expert said there had been a "staggering regression" in women's rights since the Taliban's return to power in August.
He could offer no figure on the number of women working but insisted "not a single female employee has been fired" from the civil service.
Read more: On Harry, Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey's about-face from 2019 tell-all interview
However, there have been several protests by women over losing their jobs and demanding the right to work -- some of which have been put down forcefully by the Taliban.
Sharaf said some women only went to work "once in a week to their relevant offices to sign their attendance, and their salaries are paid at their homes".
This takes place in offices where "gender-based segregation is yet to be done," he said, adding that women were at work in the health, education and interior ministries where they are needed.
Sharaf said it was up to the all-male leadership of the Taliban to decide when women "can come to the rest of the offices where they are not coming currently".
His comments come after a UN rights expert said women's freedoms had significantly deteriorated since the Taliban returned.
Read more: Russian foreign minister granted visa to attend UN general assembly: Report
"There's no country in the world where women and girls have so rapidly been deprived of their fundamental human rights purely because of gender," Richard Bennett, the special rapporteur on the rights situation in Afghanistan said in Geneva.
Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Bennett's report was biased.
"There is no threat to the lives of women in Afghanistan now, or nobody dishonours Afghan women," he said in a statement late on Monday, adding that they are still being enrolled in public and private universities.
Still, most secondary schools for girls have been ordered to shut across the country, meaning this generation of women university students could be the last.
Several Taliban officials say the ban is only temporary, but they have also wheeled out a litany of excuses for the closure -- from a lack of funds to time needed to remodel the syllabus along Islamic lines.
On Monday, the education minister was quoted by local media as saying it was a cultural issue, as many rural people did not want their daughters to attend school.
Since the Taliban seized power, they have imposed harsh restrictions on girls and women to comply with their austere vision of Islam -- effectively squeezing them out of public life.
They swiftly shut down the ministry of women's affairs and replaced it with the ministry for the promotion of virtue and prevention of vice.
The hardline Islamists have also ordered women to cover up in public, preferably with an all-encompassing burqa.
-
On Harry, Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey's about-face from 2019 tell-all interview
In first comments after Harry and Meghan Markle were invited by Prince William and Kate Middleton to Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II's demise, popular TV show host Oprah Winfrey opened up about her thoughts on the royal family. Read more: Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was made over 3 decades ago. A year later, Harry and Meghan announced their move to the United States.
-
Charles III arrives in North Ireland on first visit as king
Charles III touched down in Northern Ireland on Tuesday on his first visit as king since succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Read more: London hotel prices surge over 40% ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral The new head of state is visiting all four nations that make up the United Kingdom. In Northern Ireland, he will meet political and religious leaders.
-
London hotel prices surge over 40% ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
If you're looking to book a hotel room in London ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, get ready to pay up. The average price for a London hotel room this weekend is 30% higher than it was for the same weekend in 2019, and 39.5% higher than it was last year while travel was still depressed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data from travel website Trivago shared with Bloomberg.
-
Armenia says 49 soldiers died in clashes with Azerbaijan
Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said 49 Armenian service personnel died during overnight clashes with Azerbaijan, the Interfax news agency reported. Read more: Azerbaijan military 'trying to advance in Armenia' amid deadly clashes: Yerevan Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have blamed each other for the escalation in hostilities, the latest dispute in decades-old tensions between the countries over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
-
Russian foreign minister granted visa to attend UN general assembly: Report
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and members of a Russian delegation have been granted visas to attend the United Nations' General Assembly, a Russian news agency reported, citing the foreign ministry. Russia has for weeks criticised the United States for not granting members of the Russian delegation visas to attend the 77th session of the assembly, which opens in New York today. The forum's high-level sessions get underway next week.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics