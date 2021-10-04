World Animal Day 2021: Know its history, aim and significance

World Animal Day is observed every year on October 4, the feast day of Francis of Assisi, who was regarded as the patron saint of animals. The day was celebrated for the first time in 1925 by cynologist Heinrich Zimmermann to address the plight of animals and initiate work towards their protection -- both in the wild and domestic world.

History of World Animal Day

Zimmermann had organised an event for the first time on March 24, 1925, at the Sport Palace in Berlin. Over 5,000 people had attended the event that was originally scheduled for October 4, to align with the fest day of Saint Francis of Assisi.

In 1931, World Animal Day became global during a world protection organisation conference in Florence, Italy. In 2002, the Finnish Association of Animal Protection Associations celebrated the day and even involved school children in its events.

Significance of World Animal Day

The day focuses on creating awareness about the effects of individuals, businesses and other human behaviours on animals. It is also known as ‘Animal Lovers Day’ as it encourages love, care, affection and protection of animals through the involvement of individuals and organisations who work for the rights of animals.

Aim of World Animal Day

According to the website of World Animal Day, the main aim is to raise the status of animals and help improve welfare standards across the globe. It is also about uniting the animal welfare movement and mobilising it into a global force to make the world a better place for all animals.

"It's celebrated in different ways in every country, irrespective of nationality, religion, faith, or political ideology. Through increased awareness and education, we can create a world where animals are always recognised as sentient beings and full regard is always paid to their welfare," the website adds.

