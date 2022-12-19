World Cup 2022: ‘My African team…’ Kenyan President lauds French football team

Kenyan president William Samoei Ruto - in a subtle jab at the former colonial rulers of much of the continent of Africa - on Sunday recognised the African origin of several of the French national football team's stars as he reflected on the narrow defeat to Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Ruoto congratulated Lionel Messi's Argentina and also hailed 'my African team...', which included star striker Kylian Mbappe, who is of Algerian descent.

"Congratulations Argentina for winning the World Cup. My African team at the World Cup played a superb game. Will pay my bet!!! All round wonderful game. Tukutane home."

Congratulations Argentina for winning the world Cup. My African team at world Cup played a superb game. Will pay my bet!!! All round wonderful game. Tukutane home. pic.twitter.com/Cx9BZDZRnJ — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) December 18, 2022

Hours before the World Cup final - a frenetic and frantic 120 minute+ affair that saw a hat-trick from Mbappe, two goals from Messi and was settled by a dramatic penalty shoot-out - the Kenyan leader underlined his support for the 'African team'. In a humorous footnote, the president noted that his wife and children were supporting the 'other side'.

"Supporting the African team in the world Cup finals. Good luck Rachel and kids as you support the other side. Remember to pay the bet!! Either way expecting fine football."

It is unclear what the 'bet' was... but the president has vowed to pay!

Others on the president's 'African team' included other French national footballers Real Madrid duo strikern Karim Benzema (also of Algerian descent but who was missing through injury), and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (Angolan heritage) as well as Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upmecano (Bissau-Guinean descent).

On Sunday night Argentina delivered in spades as Messi hunted down the only major accolade missing from his trophy-laden cabinet; the Paris St Germain (and former Barcelona) forward played his part by scoring twice but needed an impressive performance from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who saved a last-minute shot by France to take the game to a shoot-out and then saved two spot kicks to win Argentina their first World Cup since 1986.

The final was a heart-breaking moment for a French team chasing a second consecutive World Cup; Les Blues won the 2018 edition in Russia. Mbappe did all that he could - scoring thrice and converting his spot-kick - but his teammates failed to hold their nerve.

France president Emmanuel Macron was seen consoling his nation's footballers at the end; in visuals making the rounds on the internet, he was seen talking to a dejected Mbappe.

"Congratulations to the French team for its career and its combativeness in this World Cup. You have thrilled the Nation and supporters around the world. Congratulations to Argentina for their victory," he tweeted moments after the defeatofFrance.