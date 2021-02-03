IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / World Economic Forum again delays annual meeting in Singapore
A view of the foyer at the congress centre amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Davos, Switzerland. (Reuters)
A view of the foyer at the congress centre amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Davos, Switzerland. (Reuters)
world news

World Economic Forum again delays annual meeting in Singapore

The Geneva-based WEF, which last month delayed the event by 12 days in May, said on Wednesday it would now be held from Aug. 17-20.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:41 PM IST

The World Economic Forum has again pushed back its 2021 annual meeting in Singapore, rescheduling it for August from May given what it called "challenges in containing the pandemic".

The Geneva-based WEF, which last month delayed the event by 12 days in May, said on Wednesday it would now be held from Aug. 17-20.

"Although the World Economic Forum and Government of Singapore remain confident of the measures in place to ensure a safe and effective meeting, and local transmission of Covid-19 in Singapore remains at negligible levels, the change to the meeting's timing reflects the international challenges in containing the pandemic," it said in a statement.

Global travel restrictions have made planning difficult for an in-person meeting in the first half of the year, while differing quarantine and air transport regulations increased the lead time needed to ensure participants can join, it added.

Singapore's ministry of trade and industry said the government understood the challenges the WEF faced and had agreed to reschedule.

The annual meeting typically takes place in January in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, but the pandemic made that impossible this year. (Reporting by Michael Shields in Switzerland and Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Giles Elgood)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world economic forum at davos
app
Close
"There is no doubt we are all in a tough spot right now," Patricia Espinosa said.(AP)
"There is no doubt we are all in a tough spot right now," Patricia Espinosa said.(AP)
world news

UN climate chief urges world 'in a tough spot' to keep fighting warming

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:59 PM IST
The new coronavirus has ignored national borders and "climate change respects them even less", Patricia Espinosa said in an online lecture for the London School of Economics (LSE).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The training launch was witnessed by Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lt Gen Muhammad Ali, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations.(@Aish_sayss/Twitter)
The training launch was witnessed by Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lt Gen Muhammad Ali, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations.(@Aish_sayss/Twitter)
world news

Pak test-fires nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:02 PM IST
It said that the ballistic missile is capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads up to a range of 290 kilometres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden(AP)
President Joe Biden(AP)
world news

US plans record debt sale; no big changes before new stimulus

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:46 PM IST
The Treasury will sell $126 billion in long-term debt next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
General view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands.(Reuters)
General view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands.(Reuters)
world news

UN court says it can hear case brought by Iran against US

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Iran filed the case in July 2018 a few months after then-President Donald Trump said he was pulling the US out of a 2015 international agreement over Iran’s nuclear program and would re-impose sanctions on Tehran.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the foyer at the congress centre amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Davos, Switzerland. (Reuters)
A view of the foyer at the congress centre amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Davos, Switzerland. (Reuters)
world news

World Economic Forum again delays annual meeting in Singapore

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:41 PM IST
The Geneva-based WEF, which last month delayed the event by 12 days in May, said on Wednesday it would now be held from Aug. 17-20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in a medical center in Guise as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol(REUTERS)
A health worker draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in a medical center in Guise as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol(REUTERS)
world news

EU faces 100 billion-euro price tag for bungled vaccine push

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Unless it can make up ground, the EU will be forced to keep lockdowns or similar restrictions in place even as other major economies get fully back to work. A delay of 1-2 months would amount to a 50-100 billion-euro blow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The military coup took place at a time when Bangladesh was spearheading a desperate campaign for safe return of some 1.1 million Rohingyas.(Reuters)
The military coup took place at a time when Bangladesh was spearheading a desperate campaign for safe return of some 1.1 million Rohingyas.(Reuters)
world news

Bangladesh intensifies vigil along its border with Myanmar

PTI, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Myanmar military seized the power on Monday detaining the country's de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this role, Gandhi serves as principal adviser to the Department of Homeland Security secretary.(Reuters image)
In this role, Gandhi serves as principal adviser to the Department of Homeland Security secretary.(Reuters image)
world news

Indian-American doctor appointed as chief medical officer of Homeland Security

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Gandhi was a Democratic Congressional Candidate last year in the 10th Congressional District of Texas. He lost in the primaries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (Reuters)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (Reuters)
world news

Ukraine's President imposes sanctions against 'pro-Russian' media

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:42 PM IST
A presidential decree, published late on Tuesday, said "special economic and other restrictive measures" would be imposed against Taras Kozak, a lawmaker from the Opposition Bloc faction, and eight media and TV companies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Szabadsag Bridge with the frozen Danube River seen in a veil of heavy winter smog in Budapest, Hungary.(Reuters)
The Szabadsag Bridge with the frozen Danube River seen in a veil of heavy winter smog in Budapest, Hungary.(Reuters)
world news

Hungary 'systematically' breached EU air pollution limits, says court

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:39 PM IST
The judgment from the Court of Justice on Wednesday puts Hungary on a list of nine EU countries found guilty of illegal air pollution since 2011.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Volunteers talk with residents while going door-to-door with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) home test kits in an effort to halt the new SARS-CoV-2 variant's spread, in Ealing, West London, Britain.(Reuters)
Volunteers talk with residents while going door-to-door with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) home test kits in an effort to halt the new SARS-CoV-2 variant's spread, in Ealing, West London, Britain.(Reuters)
world news

UK says 10 million people have received coronavirus vaccine

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:33 PM IST
“It’s fantastic that 10 million people in the UK have got their first dose of the vaccine,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a tweet. “Thank you to everyone who has helped make this possible.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
NATO allies are determined to uphold existing arms control and non-proliferation agreements and support further negotiations on these issues, the statement said. (Source: NATO website (https://www.nato.int/))
NATO allies are determined to uphold existing arms control and non-proliferation agreements and support further negotiations on these issues, the statement said. (Source: NATO website (https://www.nato.int/))
world news

NATO welcomes extension of 'New START' by Russia, US

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:03 PM IST
The agreement on the extension of the New START entered into force on February 3. Russia and the United States exchanged relevant notes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pallbearers holds aloft a white casket during the funeral ceremony for a 10-year-old girl who died while participating in a so-called “blackout” challenge while using TikTok social network.(AP)
Pallbearers holds aloft a white casket during the funeral ceremony for a 10-year-old girl who died while participating in a so-called “blackout” challenge while using TikTok social network.(AP)
world news

TikTok agrees to block users in Italy who say they are under 13 after girl dies

Reuters, Milan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:57 PM IST
Prosecutors in Palermo are investigating that case, which has led to increased scrutiny of children's use of social media platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sweden imposed travel restrictions earlier this month on passengers from Britain amid concerns over the variant.(Reuters)
Sweden imposed travel restrictions earlier this month on passengers from Britain amid concerns over the variant.(Reuters)
world news

Sweden to require negative Covid-19 test for arrivals from abroad

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:11 PM IST
The government said there would be exceptions to the rule, including cross-border commuters and foreign citizens resident in Sweden, for whom different rules would apply.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On February 1, the military detained the country's president, U Win Myint, and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other senior figures from the ruling party in response to alleged poll fraud by the Union Election Commission.(Reuters)
On February 1, the military detained the country's president, U Win Myint, and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other senior figures from the ruling party in response to alleged poll fraud by the Union Election Commission.(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar citizens calls for boycott of military-linked products and services

ANI, Naypyitaw
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:10 PM IST
  • The Myanmar population is pushing for the "Stop Buying Junta Business" campaign, as a sign of support for democracy against dictatorship of the military, also known as the Tatmadaw, and declaration of a one-year state of emergency, Myanmar Times reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP