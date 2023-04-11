World Parkinson's Day 2023: History, significance, facts

World Parkinson's Day is observed annually on April 11 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr James Parkinson, who identified Parkinson's as a as a medical condition and published an article 'An Essay on the Shaking Palsy' in 1817. World Parkinson's Day: Parkinson's is a neurodegenerative disease which affects the neurological system. (Representative image/ istock)

Parkinson's is a neurodegenerative disease which affects the neurological system. The disease occurs with advancing age though it can also affect the young people of less than 50 years of age. According to the latest data from the Parkinson's Foundation, over 10 million people suffer from Parkinson's worldwide.

According to Dr Kapil Singhal, Director Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Noida, the common symptoms of Parkinson's are tremors, shaking of hands, change of voice, slowness in all activities. A person takes more time bathing, wearing clothes, eating food, the walk becomes slow, the person tends to drag feet while walking and can develop imbalance also. It also affects the people emotionally as they struggle to acknowledge the verbal and nonverbal emotional cues.

The day is celebrated to raise awareness and educate people about Parkinson's, its effects and to help and support the the patients ailing from this disease. It makes sure that the support and acceptance of the Parkinson's patients can help reduce their suffering.

World Parkinson's Day history:

The World Parkinson's Day is celebrated on April 11 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr James Parkinson, the man who wrote 'An Essay on the Shaking Palsy' in 1817, the piece that first recognised Parkinson's as a medical condition.

In the year 1997, the World Health Organisation and the European Parkinson's Disease Association (EPDA) announced to celebrate the World Parkinson's Day with an aim to provide the patients and health care people a way to work together to raise awareness about the disease.

At the 9th World Parkinson's Disease Day Conference in 2005, a red tulip was chosen as the condition's official emblem.

World Parkinson's Day significance:

Parkinson's is one of the most common neurological disorder in the world, but the prevalence of the disease is still undetermined in India due to the lack of awareness and scientific literature.

This day aims to raise awareness about Parkinson's among the people and encourage community service to help the patients suffering from the ailment.

Parkinson's facts:

Parkinson's is treatable but there is no cure for it, however, there are a variety of therapies available. Due to the complexity of the condition, each person suffers differently with the disease with the difference in the symptoms development. Parkinson's disease is not deadly but the life expectancy depends upon the type of Parkinson's a patient is ailing from.