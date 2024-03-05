World Sports at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES: HT Image

SOC—SHEFFIELD UNITED-ARSENAL

SHEFFIELD, England — Arsenal delivers another statement win in its English Premier League title challenge by thrashing last-placed Sheffield United 6-0. Some home fans leave their seats and are seen heading to the exits inside Bramall Lane after 25 minutes when Kai Havertz makes it 4-0. SENT: 490 words, photos.

SOC—ITALIAN ROUNDUP

It’s becoming more and more a matter of when and not if Inter Milan will be crowned Serie A champion. Inter beats Genoa 2-1 and extends its lead to 15 points over second-placed Juventus, which lost to Napoli the previous evening. SENT: 360 words, photos.

SOC—PREMIER LEAGUE-INDIAN REFEREE

LONDON — Sunny Singh Gill is set to become the first referee of Indian descent to take charge of an English Premier League game on Saturday. The 39-year-old Singh Gill has been appointed referee for Crystal Palace’s game against Luton at Selhurst Park in London. Meanwhile, Paul Tierney has not been chosen to referee a game in the next round, in the wake of his mistake in the Nottingham Forest-Liverpool game on Saturday. SENT: 430 words.

OLY—PARIS-POSTERS UNVEILED

PARIS — Vibrant colors and striking landmarks illuminate posters for the Paris Olympic Games in an art deco style inspired by the city’s flamboyant past. Paris 2024 director of design Joachim Roncin says he wanted them to be “something very happy, because it’s going to a huge party.” By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 840 words, photos.

SOC—ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

AL AIN, United Arab Emirates — Cristiano Ronaldo returns from suspension and cannot prevent Al-Nassr losing to Al-Ain 1-0 in the first leg of their Asian Champions League quarterfinal. SENT: 280 words.

CRI—BANGLADESH-SRI LANKA

SYLHET, Bangladesh — Dasun Shanaka bowls an eight-run, two-wicket last over for Sri Lanka to beat Bangladesh by three runs in a thrilling Twenty20 series opener. SENT: 300 words.

BKN--LEBRON-40000-EXPLAINER

There’s a chance that someone will one day join LeBron James in the NBA’s 40,000-point club. A tiny chance, anyway. James crossed the 40,000-point mark on Saturday, that milestone shot — and every other he’ll make for the rest of his career — extending the NBA all-time scoring record that he claimed from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar last season. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 770 words, photos.

