e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Worried about catching Covid-19 from using cash? Chances are low, study finds

Worried about catching Covid-19 from using cash? Chances are low, study finds

The study considered the worst-case scenario where an infected person coughed or sneezed onto a note.

world Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 20:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A customer hands a 50-Indian rupee note to an attendant at a fuel station in Ahmedabad.
A customer hands a 50-Indian rupee note to an attendant at a fuel station in Ahmedabad.(REUTERS)
         

Those flightened about the use of banknotes amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) can expect some relief as a study by the Bank of England has found that the risk of catching the viral infection through currency notes is low, Bloomberg reported.

The study considered the worst-case scenario where an infected person coughed or sneezed onto a note. The researchers found that the level of virus on the surface began to drop rapidly after an hour and after six hours, it had declined to 5% or less.

It was also found that the chances of such direct contamination are relatively low as cash is typically stored securely in tills or wallets. The study added that the chances of an infected person touching notes would result in far lower levels of the virus.

The report also highlighted that the survival of Sars-Cov-2 on the banknotes appears relatively less than other surface areas people come in regular contact with. “A few hours after infection, even at high doses, the levels and therefore associated risk of infection appear low,” the report said.

“Further, the survival of virus on banknotes is no greater - indeed appears potentially less - than on reference surfaces representative of the many surfaces that people may come into contact with in their routine life,” the report stated.

tags
top news
Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot
SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot
UP govt brings ordinance against unlawful religious conversions
UP govt brings ordinance against unlawful religious conversions
Covid-19: Delhi graveyard running out of burial space as deaths rise
Covid-19: Delhi graveyard running out of burial space as deaths rise
Pakistan to bring all intelligence agencies under ISI control
Pakistan to bring all intelligence agencies under ISI control
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In