Home / World News / WTO approves package of trade deals, prompting cheers
world news

WTO approves package of trade deals, prompting cheers

Representatives of the 164 countries cheered after the package was passed before Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala addressed them early on Friday.
World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala delivers her speech during the closing session of a WTO Ministerial Conference .(Reuters)
World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala delivers her speech during the closing session of a WTO Ministerial Conference .(Reuters)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 09:19 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

The World Trade Organization's members approved on Friday a package of trade deals, including pledges on health, reform and food security, struck after more than five days of negotiations.

Representatives of the 164 countries cheered after the package was passed before Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala addressed them early on Friday.

"The package of agreements you have reached will make a difference to the lives of people around the world," she said. "The outcomes demonstrate that the WTO is in fact capable of responding to emergencies of our time."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world trade organization
world trade organization
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Design trends and contemporary India motifs in decor that are a mood this year&nbsp;

    Design trends and contemporary India motifs in decor that are a mood this year

    A good design is that which is timeless and an amalgamation of the old-conventional with the new, creating a design and space that not just reflects the end user's personality but also meets in the functionality and that is where the contemporary India motifs come in to trend as a high-rise in 2022. Weaving traditional Indian with contemporary motifs has a vocabulary of its own so, we got a few home interior experts on board to spill the beans on the design trends and contemporary India motifs in decor that are a mood this year.

  • Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022

    Prithvi Shaw's contrasting Instgram stories after India snub and Jaiswal innings

    Prithvi Shaw's first Instagram story, shared on Thursday morning, was a motivational quote with a photo of Shirdi Sai Baba. "Don't give up, your miracle is on the way," read the quote. His second story was highlighting Yashasvi Jaiswal's unusual innings in Ranji Trophy semi-final between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh.

  • Venezuela's Caracas and Qatar's Doha pledge direct flights from October&nbsp;

    Venezuela's Caracas and Qatar's Doha pledge direct flights from October

    Venezuela's President, Nicolas Maduro, on Thursday announced that direct flights between Caracas and Doha, the capital of Qatar, will begin from October.

  • Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch as the jury leaves the courtroom at the end of the day after a hearing. (AP)

    Johnny Depp was 'real'; Amber Heard shed 'crocodile tears,' says juror

    The jury in the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial had unanimously ruled in Johnny's favour, awarding him a much bigger compensation than Amber, while noting that both of them are guilty of defamation. A juror has now explained the reasons behind their verdict. The juror, one of the five men on the seven-person jury, recalled that Amber would make the jury 'uncomfortable' and would change her behaviour within minutes. He also said that the jury found Johnny Depp more 'real' and 'believable.'

  • Japan seeing few travellers and tour visits, a week after wary border reopening&nbsp;

    Japan seeing few travellers and tour visits, a week after wary border reopening

    After more than two years, Japan, one of the world’s most popular travel destinations reopened for tourists. Yet few, if any, came.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out