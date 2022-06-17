WTO approves package of trade deals, prompting cheers
The World Trade Organization's members approved on Friday a package of trade deals, including pledges on health, reform and food security, struck after more than five days of negotiations.
Representatives of the 164 countries cheered after the package was passed before Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala addressed them early on Friday.
"The package of agreements you have reached will make a difference to the lives of people around the world," she said. "The outcomes demonstrate that the WTO is in fact capable of responding to emergencies of our time."
Design trends and contemporary India motifs in decor that are a mood this year
A good design is that which is timeless and an amalgamation of the old-conventional with the new, creating a design and space that not just reflects the end user's personality but also meets in the functionality and that is where the contemporary India motifs come in to trend as a high-rise in 2022. Weaving traditional Indian with contemporary motifs has a vocabulary of its own so, we got a few home interior experts on board to spill the beans on the design trends and contemporary India motifs in decor that are a mood this year.
Prithvi Shaw's contrasting Instgram stories after India snub and Jaiswal innings
Prithvi Shaw's first Instagram story, shared on Thursday morning, was a motivational quote with a photo of Shirdi Sai Baba. "Don't give up, your miracle is on the way," read the quote. His second story was highlighting Yashasvi Jaiswal's unusual innings in Ranji Trophy semi-final between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh.
Venezuela's Caracas and Qatar's Doha pledge direct flights from October
Venezuela's President, Nicolas Maduro, on Thursday announced that direct flights between Caracas and Doha, the capital of Qatar, will begin from October.
Johnny Depp was 'real'; Amber Heard shed 'crocodile tears,' says juror
The jury in the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial had unanimously ruled in Johnny's favour, awarding him a much bigger compensation than Amber, while noting that both of them are guilty of defamation. A juror has now explained the reasons behind their verdict. The juror, one of the five men on the seven-person jury, recalled that Amber would make the jury 'uncomfortable' and would change her behaviour within minutes. He also said that the jury found Johnny Depp more 'real' and 'believable.'
Japan seeing few travellers and tour visits, a week after wary border reopening
After more than two years, Japan, one of the world’s most popular travel destinations reopened for tourists. Yet few, if any, came.
