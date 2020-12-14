WTO fails to agree rules to stop overfishing by year’s end deadline
Santiago Wills said the it was impossible to reach the UN target due to time lost due to the coronavirus pandemic, adding that a deal was closer than ever.
World Trade Organization negotiators failed to reach a deal to cut subsidies that lead to overfishing by a year-end deadline, the chairman of the talks told delegates at a closed-door meeting on Monday, citing delays linked to Covid-19.
World leaders committed in 2015 to a series of UN targets and one of them mandates the Geneva-based trade watchdog to strike a deal on ending government subsidies worth billions of dollars that contribute to over-fishing by 2020.