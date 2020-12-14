e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / WTO fails to agree rules to stop overfishing by year’s end deadline

WTO fails to agree rules to stop overfishing by year’s end deadline

Santiago Wills said the it was impossible to reach the UN target due to time lost due to the coronavirus pandemic, adding that a deal was closer than ever.

world Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 16:21 IST
Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Geneva
World leaders committed in 2015 to strike a deal by 2020 on ending government subsidies that contribute to over-fishing.
World leaders committed in 2015 to strike a deal by 2020 on ending government subsidies that contribute to over-fishing.(Reuters File Photo)
         

World Trade Organization negotiators failed to reach a deal to cut subsidies that lead to overfishing by a year-end deadline, the chairman of the talks told delegates at a closed-door meeting on Monday, citing delays linked to Covid-19.

Santiago Wills said the it was impossible to reach the UN target due to time lost due to the coronavirus pandemic, adding that a deal was closer than ever.

World leaders committed in 2015 to a series of UN targets and one of them mandates the Geneva-based trade watchdog to strike a deal on ending government subsidies worth billions of dollars that contribute to over-fishing by 2020.

tags
top news
More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
German expert denies saying Covid origin not in Wuhan as China passes buck
German expert denies saying Covid origin not in Wuhan as China passes buck
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
‘Speak for Maha farmers first’: Fadnavis on Thackeray’s remarks on farmers’ protests
‘Speak for Maha farmers first’: Fadnavis on Thackeray’s remarks on farmers’ protests
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya gets a bullet proof car in security upgrade
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya gets a bullet proof car in security upgrade
‘I had only played against him’: Finch surprised at Kohli’s new demeanour
‘I had only played against him’: Finch surprised at Kohli’s new demeanour
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In