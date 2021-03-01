WTO's first female director-general arrives for 1st day on job
- Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, 66, a Nigerian economist and former government minister, donned a mask as she made brief comments to reporters on way into the imposing building on the shores of Lake Geneva on Monday.
The new director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) — the first African and first woman to hold the post — has arrived at its Geneva headquarters for her first day on the job.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, 66, a Nigerian economist and former government minister, donned a mask as she made brief comments to reporters on way into the imposing building on the shores of Lake Geneva on Monday.
“I am coming into one of the most important institutions in the world and we have a lot of work to do,” she said. "I feel ready to go.”
She was expected to meet staffers and speak briefly with non-governmental groups that support a key fisheries reform proposal being discussed at the WTO, before attending her first meeting of the General Council — made up of envoys from the international trade body's 164 member states.
Some of those meetings with will be limited because of measures to fight Covid-19, and the closed-door General Council meeting is to be largely by videoconference.
Okonjo-Iweala's victory in a hotly contested race last fall was delayed largely because the US administration under Donald Trump supported another candidate. Her appointment came through last month when the Biden administration cleared the way for her selection at the trade body, whose rules require consensus.
The WTO, which works to craft accords that can ensure smooth international trade, is facing headwinds such as rising protectionism. Its dispute settlement system has been blocked because the United States has almost singlehandedly prevented appointments to its Appellate Body — a rough equivalent to an appeals court.
Okonjo-Iweala said last month that “wide-ranging reforms” are needed at the WTO, and that her first priority would be to address the economic and health consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic — such as by working to lift export restrictions on supplies and vaccines to get them distributed to countries in need.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Senate panel to vote to advance Garland's nomination as attorney general
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nuclear deal: Time not 'ripe' for talks with US and Europe, says Iran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump raises climate issue; says India, China, Russia not clean
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WTO's first female director-general arrives for 1st day on job
- Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, 66, a Nigerian economist and former government minister, donned a mask as she made brief comments to reporters on way into the imposing building on the shores of Lake Geneva on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany considers way ahead on Covid-19 as hairdressers reopen across country
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK seeks person infected with Brazilian coronavirus variant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: US approves single shot J&J vaccine, UK vaccinates 20 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China still has ‘major concerns’ about Boeing’s 737 Max planes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan hopeful of saving $3 billion in 10 years with Qatar new gas deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clock is ticking for Joe Biden if he wants to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Xinjiang's birth rate drops sharply as focus grows on Uyghur genocide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaysia to cull 3,000 pigs after African swine fever discovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US wasted billions on cars, buildings in Afghanistan: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China builds system to launch its newer nuclear missiles from underground silos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK confident of vaccine supply, minister Zahawi says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox