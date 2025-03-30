X down: Massive outage hits Musk-led platform amid Ghibli trend

Elon Musk-led X, platform formerly known as Twitter, was down for thousands on Sunday. Outage-tracking website Downdetector showed nearly 10,000 reports in the United States and around 1000 in India. Nearly 2000 users in the United Kingdom reported issues with the application and over 700 reports came from Canada. X, platform formerly known as Twitter, was down on Sunday(AFP FILE )

In the US, about 69% of users said they were facing issues with the X application and 24% reported problems with the website, according to Downdetector data.

Trying to use X in India, we encountered an error message: “Something went wrong. Try reloading.”

The Elon Musk-led company is yet to address the outage, which comes as thousands flocked to X amid the Studio Ghibli trend.

Reacting to the outage, one social media user wrote: “X is down and I’m stuck with Maynes posts.”

“After the merge, X is down, Grok is down.🥲” another one added, referring to the recent acquisition of X by Musk's Artificial Intelligence company xAi.

"The mighty "X" servers are finally down," a third person wrote.

What is the Studio Ghibli trend?

The trend refers to the recent surge in popularity of using AI tools, like Grok and ChatGPT, to transform photos into the distinctive art style of Studio Ghibli, the renowned Japanese animation studio.

Only earlier this month, X experienced a widespread outage. Elon Musk had addressed the issues, saying the platform was facing a ‘massive cyberattack’.

“There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against 𝕏. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …,” the tech billionaire tweeted.

Soon, a pro-Palestinian cyberhacking group, Dark Storm, claimed responsibility of the alleged hacking. It shared screenshots on Telegram.