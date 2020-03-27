Xi asks Trump to take “substantive actions” to mend ties amid rampaging pandemic

world

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 15:50 IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on counterpart Donald Trump to take “substantive actions” to improve bilateral ties on Friday as the two countries worst hit by the rampaging Covid-19 pandemic continued to trade barbs on, among other things, the origin of the virus.

The early Friday phone conversation between Xi and Trump was held in the backdrop of Covid-19 cases in the US surging past China’s and Beijing’s late night decision on Thursday to close down its borders to foreigners amid fears of a second wave of infection coming in from abroad.

China’s decision to ban foreigners from entering the country was preceded by the call to limit incoming international flights to one every week from every country.

Data from the Johns Hopkins University said Friday the US had 82,404 confirmed Covid-19 cases by Thursday evening.

China’s national health commission (NHC) reported 81,340 confirmed cases, and 3298 deaths.

The pandemic has spread to at least 175 countries and territories, more than 532,700 cases have been reported worldwide since last December and the death toll is now above 24,000 with over 122,600 recoveries.

During the phone call, Xi told Trump that bilateral relations were at a critical juncture and both nations stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation and that cooperation is the only correct choice for both sides.

According to Chinese state media, Xi “called for joint efforts from both sides to bolster cooperation in areas such as epidemic containment and develop a China-US relationship featuring non-confrontation, non-conflict, mutual respect and win-win cooperation”.

“Working together brings both sides benefits, fighting hurts both. Cooperation is the only choice,” he said.

The Chinese president urged Ttump take “substantive actions” in improving bilateral relations.

“China has always shared information on the Covid-19, including the genetic sequence of the virus, at the earliest time possible, with the World Health Organisation and countries including the US in an open, transparent and responsible manner since the start of the pandemic,” Xi said.

“The country has also shared its experience on epidemic containment and medical treatment and done its best to support and help countries in need of assistance,” Xi was quoted as saying.

Soon after the conversation, Trump tweeted that he had a “very good conversation” with Xi and called the pathogen “coronavirus” instead of the “China virus”, which had infuriated China.

“Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!”

Trump and other US politicians have repeatedly to call the disease “the Chinese virus,” in the face of strong protestations from Beijing, which called it attacks which are racist and stigmatises China.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson in turn tweeted that the virus, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, originated in the US and was planted in the city by the US military.

In context of reports on racist attacks that Chinese have faced, Xi told Trump China hopes for the U.S. side to take practical and effective measures to safeguard the safety and health of Chinese citizens includes students in the US.