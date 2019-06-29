Xi Jinping, Donald Trump agree to restart trade talks

President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping agreed to another truce in their trade war Saturday, removing an immediate threat looming over the global economy even as a lasting peace remains elusive.

The two sides have agreed to restart trade negotiations that broke down last month, Xinhua News Agency reported, without giving further details. The two leaders signed off on the terms during a lunch meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting in Japan.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 10:24 IST