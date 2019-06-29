Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 28, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump agree to restart trade talks

The two sides have agreed to restart trade negotiations that broke down last month, Xinhua News Agency reported, without giving further details.

world Updated: Jun 29, 2019 10:25 IST
Miao Han
Miao Han
Bloomberg
Xi Jinping,Donald Trump,trade talks
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)

President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping agreed to another truce in their trade war Saturday, removing an immediate threat looming over the global economy even as a lasting peace remains elusive.

The two sides have agreed to restart trade negotiations that broke down last month, Xinhua News Agency reported, without giving further details. The two leaders signed off on the terms during a lunch meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting in Japan.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 10:24 IST

tags

more from world
trending topics