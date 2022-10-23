Xi Jinping reappointed head of Chinese military

Xi Jinping was reappointed head of China's military on Sunday, state media reported, after being handed a historic third term leading the country.

Xi was elected at the first plenary session of the Chinese Communist Party's 20th Central Committee, Xinhua reported, adding he "was also named chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission at the session".