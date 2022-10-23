Home / World News / Xi Jinping reappointed head of Chinese military

Xi Jinping reappointed head of Chinese military

world news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 11:44 AM IST

Xi Jinping: Xi was elected at the first plenary session of the Chinese Communist Party's 20th Central Committee, Xinhua reported.

Xi Jinping: Chinese President Xi Jinping meets the media.(Reuters)
Xi Jinping: Chinese President Xi Jinping meets the media.(Reuters)
AFP |

Xi Jinping was reappointed head of China's military on Sunday, state media reported, after being handed a historic third term leading the country.

Read more: Xi Jinping: From a princeling to China's Mao 2.0

Xi was elected at the first plenary session of the Chinese Communist Party's 20th Central Committee, Xinhua reported, adding he "was also named chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission at the session".

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china xi jinping
china xi jinping

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out