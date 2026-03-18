Yair Netanyahu returns to X, absence fuels rumors about Benjamin Netanyahu; 'Jewish tradition requires...'
Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair, had not posted on X for a while, fueling speculations about the Israel PM's well-being, which recent videos sought to dispel.
Benjamin Netanyahu's son is back and active on X again. His disappearance from the social media platform where he's known to be active had sparked speculations about the Israel Prime Minister's well-being.
This had come amid online speculations that Netanyahu had died in an Iranian strike. Subsequent videos of the PM raised speculations of being AI generated. However, since then, the Israeli PM has posted from his own profile to dispel such rumors. There was a clip in a coffee shop where Netanyahu held up his hands to show five fingers – a riff on the claims that there was an AI-edited video with six-fingers.
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In another photo, Netanyahu was seen ‘ordering elimination’ of top Iranian commanders amid the ongoing war. Notably, Iran has announced that former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's adviser Ali Larijani was killed in joint US-Israel air strikes.
Yair Netanyahu X activity
While Yair has not actively posted since he's been back, he has reposted several social media posts on his profile. The most recent post, at the time of writing, is from four hours back.
“Dear world, are you watching? This is what we are fighting against — an Islamic terrorist regime that fires missiles with cluster warheads to kill entire families in their homes. The world must stand with Israel against this evil,” the post reads.
However, Yair's return to social media activity after the brief radio silence has only fueled more speculations about Netanyahu's health and well-being.
Yair Netanyahu X activity fuels speculation
Many pointed out that Yair had gone radio silent for seven days and linked it with Jewish mourning practices.
“Yair Netanyahu—tweet machine on steroids—goes dark on X for exactly 7 days. Jewish tradition: sit shiva for a week after a death. Phones? Forbidden. Mourning only,” one person wrote on X. Another added “Yair Netanyahu went silent on X for 7 days. Because after a family death, Jewish tradition requires ‘sitting shiva’. 7 days of mourning with no phones or devices allowed.”
Shiva is Hebrew for ‘seven’ and signifies seven days of mourning following someone's demise. The practice encourages stepping away from the social and professional world to process one's grief. However, it does not strictly prohibit the use of phones. As per Reform Judaism, one can call if they were close to the deceased.
“It is proper and comforting to write a card or note if you cannot be present. If you were close to the deceased, mourners would usually also welcome a phone call,” it noted. Despite the claims, there is nothing to suggest Yair was in mourning. As per latest reports Netanyahu is alive and well, and coordinating Israel's war efforts against Iran.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More