Yair Netanyahu returns to X, absence fuels rumors about Benjamin Netanyahu; 'Jewish tradition requires...'

Benjamin Netanyahu's son is back and active on X again. His disappearance from the social media platform where he's known to be active had sparked speculations about the Israel Prime Minister's well-being. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks on the conflict in West Asia, in Tel Aviv. (Israel PMO)

This had come amid online speculations that Netanyahu had died in an Iranian strike. Subsequent videos of the PM raised speculations of being AI generated. However, since then, the Israeli PM has posted from his own profile to dispel such rumors. There was a clip in a coffee shop where Netanyahu held up his hands to show five fingers – a riff on the claims that there was an AI-edited video with six-fingers.

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In another photo, Netanyahu was seen ‘ordering elimination’ of top Iranian commanders amid the ongoing war. Notably, Iran has announced that former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's adviser Ali Larijani was killed in joint US-Israel air strikes.

Yair Netanyahu X activity While Yair has not actively posted since he's been back, he has reposted several social media posts on his profile. The most recent post, at the time of writing, is from four hours back.

“Dear world, are you watching? This is what we are fighting against — an Islamic terrorist regime that fires missiles with cluster warheads to kill entire families in their homes. The world must stand with Israel against this evil,” the post reads.