Young Israeli woman Shani Gabay, who went missing after October 7 Hamas attack, found dead

A 26-year-old Israeli woman who disappeared following the October 7 Hamas attack has reportedly been found dead. Shani Gabay’s body was found on Wednesday, November 22, weeks after her disappearance. The young woman worked at the music festival in Kibbutz Re'im where Hamas launched a brutal attack. Shani Gabay’s body was found on Wednesday, November 22, weeks after her disappearance (Bring Them Home Now)

The worst of the attacks, perhaps, was launched at the music festival. The party descended into chaos when the terrorists attacked the site, killing at least 260 people and abducting many more. Thousands of people attended the party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza. Palestinian gunmen attacked the site and shot people down as they tried to escape.

“Our Shani is gone. Our hearts are broken into pieces. We are all crying and refuse to believe, how much we waited for a different ending,” Yokneam Mayor Simon Alfasi said, according to The Jerusalem Post. "Forty-seven days of hope came to an end with receiving the bitter news this morning about the murder of Shani on October 7.”

"My heart goes out to my dear parents Jacob and Michal, her brother Aviel and her sister Nitzan - who for seven weeks turned every stone and went everywhere in Israel and the world to find Shani, and fought and cried out to bring her home. We all hug the family and stand by their side. May her memory be a blessing,” he added.

According to The Times of Israel, Shani was presumed to be a hostage before her death.

Hamas and Israel reached a tentative deal to free some hostages from Gaza. However, when the truce will begin is unclear. "Details on when the pause starts are still unclear," a source told CNN. Some Americans, too, are expected to be among those who will likely be released. The Americans include a three-year-old girl named Abigail, and two other women.

The terms of the deal say that Israel must agree to a five-day pause in its offensive to have the hostages released. Hamas said they would release 50 hostages, including babies, toddlers [and] mothers." The temporary ceasefire could reportedly be extended if Hamas releases more than 50 hostages.