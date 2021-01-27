YouTube suspends Donald Trump indefinitely, stops Giuliani monetizing clips
YouTube has suspended Donald Trump indefinitely from the platform and said it will also prevent the former president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani from being able to monetize his clips, US media reported.
It comes a week after the social media giant confirmed it would extend a ban on Trump's channel -- which has just under three million subscribers -- joining other social media platforms in banning his accounts following the deadly January 6 Capitol riot.
The Google-owned firm has faced some criticism over its slow response following the violence in Washington, as well as the proliferation of conspiracy theories on the platform.
"In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J Trump channel will remain suspended," a YouTube spokesperson told Politico.
The company said separately that Giuliani's account would be barred from the Partner Program -- which allows creators to make money off their videos -- after repeatedly violating its policy against posting misleading information about the US election.
The 76-year-old has posted videos titled "The Biden Crime Family's Payoff Scheme" and "Election Theft of the Century" to his channel, which has around 600,000 subscribers.
The ban on making money off his clips comes as the former New York mayor faces a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems after alleging on social media that the firm had engaged in election fraud.
According to YouTube, Giuliani will be able to appeal the decision in 30 days -- providing the underlying issues have been fixed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Environmental protesters tunnel under London to resist eviction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Song Yoo-jung, South Korean actress and model, dies at 26
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
COVAX to supply 355 million vaccine doses for Eastern Mediterranean this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Pope warns against new nationalism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China vaccinations to stretch into late 2022, says study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden admin withdraws Trump-era move to rescind work permits for H1-B spouses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump vs Biden: A comparison of cabinet picks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YouTube suspends Donald Trump indefinitely, stops Giuliani monetizing clips
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden commerce pick Raimondo vows ‘aggressive’ China steps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination against Covid in Moscow now possible in shopping centres, theatres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israeli army chief slams Iran Nuclear Deal as strategically unacceptable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s Zero-Tolerance Covid Approach Now Includes Anal Swabs
- Some residents in China’s northern regions have been subjected to the anal swabs with little warning. It involves the insertion of a saline-soaked cotton swab about two-to-three centimeters into the anus, with the sample then tested for the virus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese vaccine trial in Dhaka fell through. Its state media blames New Delhi
- Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech told Bangladesh in September last year that it didn't have money to pay for the vaccine trials and its request for funding to CEPI had been declined
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Crazy and evil': Bill Gates surprised by pandemic conspiracies about him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China opposes retention of app ban, says move may damage bilateral cooperation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox