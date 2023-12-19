YouTuber suffers serious injuries to brain, face after test-firing RPG-7

A YouTuber named Adam Knowles suffered serious injuries including fracture to his skull while test firing a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG). The scary incident happened in November when Adam, who is a US Army veteran, was shooting a video for the "Ballistic High-Speed" YouTube channel. A YouTuber named Adam Knowles suffered serious injuries including fracture to his skull while test firing a rocket-propelled grenade. (Representational picture)(Getty Images)

On Sunday, Adam recalled the incident and showed the footage of the moment on the YouTube channel. The horrifying footage shows him getting engulfed in flames as soon as he fired a grenade from the RPG-7. Recalling what happened, he revealed that a part of the launcher exploded and he was knocked unconscious almost instantly. His protective helmet flew from the massive shock.

In the video of the moment, his friends can be seen rushing to his help and one of them talks about calling 911. Later, Adam was airlifted to the nearest hospital and his life got saved.

Injuries suffered by Adam

On the YouTube show, Adam talked about the horrible injuries he suffered in the incident. He suffered traumatic brain injury and skull fracture which caused bleeding in his brain. His jaw broke and his face moved sideways, cheekbone broke at two places. During the horrible incident, he suffered third degree burns which required skin grafting. And it all happened in a few milliseconds.

While watching the video of the incident with his friend, Adam agreed that in the moment he didn't realise what actually had happened.

What causes the RPG-7 to explode?

As per their findings, Adam and his friend revealed that the launcher exploded as the booster detached and the pressure made its way out of the weak weld points.