TDP MLA from Andhra claims he studied physics, maths for his B.Com degree

A legislator of the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh claimed to have studied physics and mathematics in his Bachelors of Commerce (B.Com) programme.

Jaleel Khan, an MLA for the Telugu Desam Party, made the statement while discussing his educational qualifications during a televised interview.

When asked whether he was passionate about commerce and ever wanted to be a chartered accountant, Khan said he studied commerce because of his interest in mathematics and physics.

The interviewer, a B.Com graduate himself he later revealed, tried to correct Khan saying mathematics and physics were not taught in B Com. But Khan very confidently reiterated that he studied the science subjects in B.Com.

“Who said they are not taught in B Com?... Accounts means physics and maths no? Perhaps, you’ve forgotten,” Khan said to the reporter.

He also went on to say that he scored “100 out of 100 marks in mathematics” and that he was an ace in the subject since his childhood.

“I don’t even need a calculator.”

It didn’t take long for social media users to troll the interview.

“This is nothing. When I was studying MPC in graduation, I got 100 marks in history and I achieved appreciation for my skill in dissecting frog,” posted Maddi Reddy.

“Boss is MA (Economics) and his pupil is B Com (Physics),” tweeted M Srinivasa Rao, referring to party president and Andhra chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is a post-graduate in economics.

Praveen Ananthula posted: “People are fools to elect them.. I don’t blame the MLA.”

Jaleel Khan was elected from Vijayawada West assembly constituency on a YSR Congress party ticket, but later defected to the TDP.

His interview was posted by the reporter on his Facebook account.