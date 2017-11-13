Man rapes mentally challenged woman in public urinal in MP

A 22-year-old youth allegedly raped a mentally challenged woman in a public urinal in Dewas district, nearly 154 kms from Bhopal.

The incident occurred in Dulwa village under the jurisdiction of Nemawar police station in the district.

Prabhu Lal Pawar, head constable Nemawar police station told HT on phone that one 23-year -old mentally challenged woman was raped by one Govind Balai, who hails from Banjari village.

“Govind Balai had come to visit his relative at Dulwa village. On Sunday one local shopkeeper Akhilesh Jat heard noises coming from a nearby urinal. When he went there, he saw Govind zipping his pants while the girl was lying on the floor in a very bad condition. He along with others caught the youth and informed police after which we arrested Govind Balai”, he said

Pawar said a case under IPC section 376 was filed against the youth and he was sent to the jail.

“After conducting the medical of the girl, the girl has been sent to Dewas for treatment. We are trying that she gets treated for her mental condition”, he said.

The spate of rape incidents continues in MP, embarrassing the state government. On Sunday a 33-year-old police constable was arrested for allegedly raping a head constable’s wife in Bhopal. These rape incidents have once again exposed Madhya Pradesh’s poor track record on women’s safety.

According to the data submitted in the state legislative assembly in February this year shows 11 women were raped every day and six gang-raped took place almost every week in the state between February 1, 2016, and mid-February 2017.

(With input from Nitin Gupta from Dewas)