Amitabh Bachchan and Kajol had a mini K3G reunion at the Kolkata International Film Festival

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kajol had a small Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham reunion at the 23rd Kolkata International Film Festival. The two clicked a picture together with actor Kamal Haasan and we were instantly reminded of Karan Johar’s 2001 hit film.

Incidently, their co-actor from the film, Shah Rukh Khan was also present at the opening ceremony of the festival on Friday but unfortunately wasn’t seen in any photos with the two, missing out on a perfect opportunity for a Raichand family reunion.

Amitabh, Kajol, Kamal and Shah Rukh were joined by director Mahesh Bhatt, singer Kumar Sanu and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The stars came together to light the ceremonial lamp and Shah Rukh even read out a speech in Bengali.

Shah Rukh sought a traditional Bengali ‘dhoti’ for the next edition, promising to be fluent in the regional language.

“I have promised that I will keep on learning Bangla. My Bengali has to get better. This is my new attempt with eight lines. Please bear with me. Let me get this right because by next year I have to do it without reading it off a paper,” Shah Rukh said attired in a tuxedo while officiating as the co-host at the KIFF inaugural.

“Ei film festival er bishesh onusthane uposthith thakte pere sammanito bodh korchi. (I feel honoured to be present at this special event). Sanskriti ebong oitihjjyor ei shohor (Kolkata is the city of culture). Shob cheye Mishti Shohor Kolkata (It is the sweetest city),” said SRK to rousing applause.

The 52-year-old actor who is West Bengal’s brand ambassador, also requested a ‘dhoti’.

“Next time I am going to ask my friends to give me a dhoti also... Come and speak in full Bengali... fluent also and be here,” he said, congratulating Banerjee for organising the festival.

Banerjee, on her part, promised the attire. “We will give a dhoti-panjabi to Shah Rukh. He has asked us,” Banerjee added.

The festival will screen 143 films spanning 53 countries under 16 different categories till November 17. A total of 93 foreign language films will be showcased through the festival and 50 from India. The films would be screened across 12 venues in the city.

