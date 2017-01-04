 Raees: Shah Rukh Khan’s rustic voice is the highlight of this Zaalima promo | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 04, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Raees: Shah Rukh Khan’s rustic voice is the highlight of this Zaalima promo

bollywood Updated: Jan 04, 2017 14:38 IST
ANI, New Delhi
ANI, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees will clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil at the box office.

You really have something to look forward as Shah Rukh Khan is all set to treat you with a soft romantic track today.

Not even a month left for the big release of Raees, and SRK is leaving no stone unturned to make it more special. After taking all to a ‘70s trip with Laila Main Laila, the actor will make you fall in love with the track Zaalima.

“Jo Teri Khatir Tadpe Pehele Se Hi, Kya Usse Tadapana, O Zaalima,” he is heard saying.

The poster sees Khan in a desert backdrop, with his leading lady Mahira Khan in it.

Read more

Set to release on January 25, this Rahul Dholakia directed flick will clash with Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil at the Box Office.

tags

more from bollywood

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<