Raees: Shah Rukh Khan’s rustic voice is the highlight of this Zaalima promo

You really have something to look forward as Shah Rukh Khan is all set to treat you with a soft romantic track today.

Not even a month left for the big release of Raees, and SRK is leaving no stone unturned to make it more special. After taking all to a ‘70s trip with Laila Main Laila, the actor will make you fall in love with the track Zaalima.

Singing aati ho ya nahi, Zaalima ke liye toh gungunana padega. #Zaalima5thJan pic.twitter.com/sVWLkYkNSU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 3, 2017

“Jo Teri Khatir Tadpe Pehele Se Hi, Kya Usse Tadapana, O Zaalima,” he is heard saying.

The poster sees Khan in a desert backdrop, with his leading lady Mahira Khan in it.

Set to release on January 25, this Rahul Dholakia directed flick will clash with Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil at the Box Office.