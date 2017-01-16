Policeman rapes mentally disabled woman in Karnataka’s Tumakuru, arrested

An assistant sub-inspector of police in Karnataka’s Tumakuru has been arrested on the charge of raping a mentally challenged woman, officials said on Monday.

Tumakuru superintendent of police Isha Pant said the victim had left her home about 7pm on Saturday after she had a fight with her family. About 11pm Umesh, the ASI who was riding pillion on a bike with a home guard, spotted the victim and flagged her down.

“She gave Umesh the phone number of her brother, and he told her to get into a Bolero that was nearby on the pretext of dropping her home,” Pant said.

Police said he raped the woman in the moving vehicle before dropping her home about 3.30am.

Pant said the woman and her mother approached the police on Sunday and a case was booked. She added that Umesh and the driver of the vehicle, Eshwarppa, have been arrested.

However, Pant said it was not known yet whether Eshwarappa is an acquaintance of Umesh.

