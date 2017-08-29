Beatles Ashram to have museum

DEHRADUN: The tourism department plans to set up a museum at the ‘The Beatles’ ashram to commemorate 50 years of the iconic English rock band arrival in Rishikesh for spiritual initiation.

The dilapidated caves and other structures located in middle of thick forest cover is also set to get a major face lift.

As per the plan, the department will first focus on 15 acre land of the Chaurasi Kutia Ashram developed by Mahesh Yogi where the Beatles stayed for nearly two and half months to learn transcendental meditation in 1968. The plot is with the forest department.

The proposed Beatles Museum at the Chaurasi Kutia ashram will house their memoires, especially photographs about the activities taken up by them during two months spiritual initiation from February to April in 1968. Sources in the department said efforts will be made to collect other memoirs of Beatles from their hometown Liverpool in England and other parts of the world. The English band arrived in Rishikesh when its musical activities were at its peak in 1960s.

“Efforts are on to create a Beatles’ museum at the Chaurasi Kutia, but that land has to be taken from the forest department. If that happens, we can attract more foreign tourists to Rishikesh, which is also known as a yoga centre,” tourism secretary Meenakshi Sundaram said.

As per the plan, renovation will be carried out at 130 double storey meditation centre buildings and 84 other lodging facilities located inside the ashram. A meeting of tourism and forest officials is scheduled on September 6 to discuss the method of leasing out the ashram land for renovation of existing structures and setting up the museum there.

“Chaurasi Kutia is one of the most popular spots for foreign tourists even today, mainly for its history linked with the Beatles. It’s an appropriate occasion to commission a museum and revive the site to attract more foreign tourists by commemorating 50 years of spiritual initiation of the Beatles group,” tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said.