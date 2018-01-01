Drink-driving doubled in Delhi this New Year’s eve, 1,753 motorists challaned

At least 16,720 motorists were issued tickets in Delhi for violating traffic rules during the New Year’s eve celebrations, traffic police said on Monday. Out of these, drink-driving cases were around 1,753 — almost double of 2016, when 889 out of 13,260 motorists were pulled up for driving under the influence on New Year’s eve.

Special commissioner of police (traffic) Dependra Pathak attributed the increase in the number of defaulters to “zero tolerance and comprehensive pan Delhi arrangement” while sharing these figures.

Pathak said the traffic police had deployed teams at 433 checkpoints, out of which 125 points were set up with a special focus on drink-driving.

“These points were the ones where there are a large number of drunken driving violations. It includes areas such as Hauz Khas, Vasant Kunj, Khan Market, Cross River Mall in east Delhi and Connaught Place. Additionally, there was a restriction on entry of vehicles at Connaught Place from 8.30pm,” Pathak said.

He added that there was a strict vigil and several messages against drink-driving were issued by Delhi Police in the run-up to the New Year’s eve.

Apart from the fines under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, many drivers also lost their driving licences for at least three months under the Supreme Court’s order for certain offences.

In 2016, of the total 13,260 challans issued on New Year’s eve, the maximum were issued for riding a two-wheeler without a helmet.

Data shared by the police showed that 4,022 traffic tickets were issued to two-wheeler riders and pillions for not wearing helmets, as compared to just 730 in 2015.

In 2015, 6,486 people were prosecuted for flouting traffic rules, including offences such as drunk and dangerous driving, police said.