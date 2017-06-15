Peeved Kejriwal orders MLAs to submit constituency visit plan by Sunday

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has asked his party’s MLAs to submit a written plan by Sunday about their planned visits in their constituency.

The directive comes on complaints that some MLAs were still to start meeting people in their areas.

To reconnect with residents -- the lack of which was identified as one of the reasons for the party’s loss in the municipal elections -- the leadership had decided that all legislators would visit their constituencies, at least on Saturday and Sunday.

Kejriwal himself started meeting residents in his constituency. In a letter to party MLAs on Wednesday, the chief minister reminded that a few legislators were yet to start the exercise.

“I request all legislators that they should put in place a plan about their visit in their constituency with exact dates. I am of the belief that every MLA can cover each and every colony of their constituency in two months. I request all to prepare and send their plans by Sunday,” Kejriwal said in his letter.

Ensure public-officials meet: CM to chief secretary

The CM asked the Delhi chief secretary to ensure that officials meet the public on weekdays and warned of “disciplinary action” against those who don’t follow his directions.

“I had directed earlier that all officers will be available in their offices to meet public, without appointments, on all working days. However, I am told that many officers are not following this,” Kejriwal wrote to chief secretary M M Kutty on Thursday.

“The CS should issue strict warning that any officer violating these instructions will face disciplinary action,” he added.

To tackle the Delhi government’s apparent “disconnect” with the people, the AAP government decided that all ministers, including the chief minister and officers would open their doors to the public and meet people without appointment for an hour on weekdays starting June 1.