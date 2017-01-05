ICSE, ISC exams to be rescheduled as dates clashing with polls

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), which conducts ICSE and ISC examinations, said on Thursday the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be rescheduled as many of the dates are clashing with the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The revised schedule for the Indian School Certificate exams, which were to begin on February 6, and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education exams that were to start from February 27 will be announced in 10 days.

The Election Commission announced on Wednesday that the assembly elections in the politically crucial northern state will be in conducted in seven phases starting February 11.

“I was on my way to Lucknow when the Election Commission announced the dates for five poll-bound states. We have noted down the poll dates and found at least 8 papers will now have to conducted on a different date,” Gerry Arathoon, CISCE chief executive and secretary, told Hindustan Times.

The ISC art paper 1 was scheduled for February 11 and the first phase of the polls for 73 seats is also lined up for the day. The computer science paper 2 was to be held on February 15 that clashes with the second phase of polls for 67 seats in the state.

Similarly, the ISC English paper 1 and 2 was to be held on February 23 and 27 that clashes with the fourth and fifth phase of the elections for 53 and 52 seats. Lastly, the physical education paper 1 (theory) was to be held on March 8, the last phase of the polls.

Likewise, the ICSE English language paper 1was scheduled for February 27 when the fifth phase for 52 seats will be conducted. The art paper 1 is slated for March 4 and second language and modern foreign language paper will be held on March 8.

Arathoon was in Lucknow to attend the 95th annual conference of the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian schools in India (AHAISI) at La Martiniere College.

The poll panel had asked the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) to announce a fresh schedule for high school and intermediate board examination after the education board declared the dates in December.