 Not mandatory for CBSE schools to prescribe NCERT books, says HRD ministry
Dec 28, 2017
Not mandatory for CBSE schools to prescribe NCERT books, says HRD ministry

The Rajya Sabha was also informed that the NCERT has conducted a review of all its textbooks and rectified factual errors, if any, besides updating data.

Dec 28, 2017
The CBSE has not mandated schools to prescribe only NCERT text books, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

“The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not issued any advisory/directive to schools affiliated to it to compulsorily prescribe textbook published by NCERT,” minister of state for human resource development (HRD), Upendra Kushwaha, said in a written response to a question.

He also informed the House that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has conducted a review of all its textbooks and rectified factual errors, if any, besides updating data.

